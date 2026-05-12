Hundreds of High Schoolers Turn to Jesus at UniteUS Event in Columbus, Freed from Suicide and Shame

Hundreds of high school students in the city of Columbus, Ohio, recently found hope and freedom in the name of Jesus Christ as they came together to seek God in a night of worship.



The UniteUS campus ministry has seen a powerful move of God across college campuses over the past few years, with tens of thousands of university students giving their lives to Christ. On Friday, the ministry hosted its second high school outreach, and the Holy Spirit touched hundreds of young lives once again.

"There was so much joy in the room, so much hunger, and such a beautiful reminder that God is moving in this generation. Different schools, different stories, different backgrounds all gathering together for one purpose," the ministry posted.

UniteUS founder Tonya Prewett posted that hundreds of students chose to "go all in with Jesus!" as they cried out to God for healing and deliverance from addiction, suicidal ideation, anxiety, and shame.

One student testified, "Last night I tried to end my life, but tonight I decided I want to live and go all in with Jesus."

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Others also reported being set free from suicidal thoughts.

"I came into this room feeling like I didn't want to live anymore. I had thoughts in my brain that I was done, like this was my last straw, and this was it. I was hurting so much and felt like I didn't have anyone, but right here, right now, God just set me free," a student said.

Another reported finding hope despite suffering through heartbreaking tragedy at home. "My family is falling apart, my brother committed suicide in October, and my parents are separating. Life has been hard, and I came into here not knowing how God was going to use it. I don't know how he's going to use it, I really don't, but I know HE IS GOING TO USE IT. And I hope He can use me for others."

At the end of the service, hundreds of students stepped forward and headed to the altar to commit their lives to Christ, and some took an additional step of baptism.

Over the past three years, the UniteUS ministry has reached well over 100,000 college students across two dozen college campuses. In recent weeks, UniteUS has also conducted powerful outreach events at OSU, Samford, FSU, Pitt, and UCF.

REVIVAL RESOURCES:

CBN News has produced a documentary on how the Lord is working in the lives of these students. It's called "Revival Generation," and you can stream it or order a DVD by clicking HERE.