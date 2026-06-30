IDF chief of staff Eyal Zamir salutes during the funeral of Hadar Goldin an Israeli soldier killed in Gaza in 2014 and whose body had been held there until it was released Sunday, in Kfar Saba, Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Abir Sultan/Pool via AP)

IDF Marks 1000 Days of War after October 7th as Trump Insists US 'Winning Militarily' against Iran Regime

JERUSALEM, Israel – After days of attacks, the U.S. and Iran are due to meet in Qatar on Tuesday, while the Israeli military marked 1000 days since the October 7th, 2023, war with Hamas began.

President Trump announced that Iran requested a meeting to be held in Doha following several days of fighting, sparked by Tehran's attack on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

The president noted, "You know, oil prices are way down. We had $69 today. It was higher than that prior to the denuclearization of the Iran fight that we have, which we're doing very well."

U.S. Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are representing the U.S. at the talks as Trump questioned the meeting's importance.

"But we're winning militarily," he insisted. It's almost won militarily, I would say, and it's really very simple. It's the denuclearization of Iran. We don't want them to have a nuclear weapon, and they're not going to have a nuclear weapon. And they've agreed to that in all fairness."

At the same time, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz predicted that if Iran attacks Israel, it will spark the third Iran war.

He stated, "It could happen within two days…. My directive to the IDF is to prepare for a blue-and-white operation in Iran."

Speaking to the Romanian Parliament, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Israel dreams of peace.

Yet, he cautioned, "But Iran's desire to become a nuclear threshold state is a tangible threat to Israel, and Iran's audacity to dictate the future of Lebanon undermines the possibility of moving towards peace and security."

The Israel Defence Forces held a multi-arena operational and intelligence assessment on Monday, marking 1,000 days of combat.

The series of wars began after the October 7th, 2023, Hamas massacre and kidnappings, and included the IDF's fights with Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the conflict with Iran after it launched thousands of ballistic missiles at Israeli citizens.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir remarked, "One thousand days and one thousand nights that we have been fighting in one of the longest, most complex and most demanding wars we have ever known.

And the fighting continues. In response to Hezbollah ceasefire violations – attacks on three Israeli soldiers in the southern Lebanon security zone – Israel struck three Hezbollah command centers.

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Also, according to Israeli intelligence, Hamas in Gaza is exploiting the October 2025 ceasefire agreement to construct new rocket positions. It is consolidating its control over humanitarian goods entering the Gaza Strip.

Israel is fighting back, carrying out near-daily strikes to eliminate Hamas leaders who were involved in the October 7th massacre and others who are trying to rebuild the terrorist regime. I

Over the weekend, the IDF hit a Hamas underground terror infrastructure site. Over the past three months, Israeli engineering special forces operated to seal a 10-mile underground tunnel in which the body of Israeli soldier Lt. Hadar Goldin's body was held for more than a decade.

The tunnel contained about 80 living spaces and served as a Hamas command-and-control center. It was located under a residential neighborhood, and Hamas used more than 30,000 cubic meters of concrete to complete it.

The center was located under mosques, kindergartens, clinics, a school, and even a United Nations Relief & Works Agency (UNRWA) clinic.

For the first time in a year, hundreds of Gazans took to the streets last Friday, demanding an end to Hamas rule, better living conditions, and a dignified future. Hamas deployed armed operatives and threatened the opposition.