Hundreds of Students 'Go All in with Jesus' at OSU as Spiritual Awakening Keeps Spreading

Thousands of college students have rallied once again in pursuit of Jesus Christ, with hundreds saying "yes" to the gospel, this time in a huge outreach held on the campus of Oklahoma State University.

It's proof that the spiritual awakening among America's college students is still spreading as the UniteUS ministry reaches for the next generation with the message of salvation.

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Tonya Prewett, the founder of UniteUS, posted, "5,500 students gathered at Oklahoma State University tonight to lift the name of Jesus. Hundreds stood and made a decision to go all in with Jesus. And later came forward to worship and receive prayer. We are amazed by the number of students who experienced freedom and healing. God is moving on college campuses!"

The event was held Tuesday night, April 28, at the Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, OK, led by speakers Jeanine Ward, Jonathan Pokluda, Jennie Allen, and Tonya Prewett, and Elevation Rhythm.

By the end of the night, 54 students took their decision to the next level, declaring through public baptisms that they're followers of Jesus.

Many students also posted about their faith in online comments:

"Tonight at Unite my life was changed by Jesus yet again. He met me where I was and truly moved in ways I didn't know I needed!" - Addy Dalke

"The seeds of revival were planted in the hearts and souls of students tonight!" - Brad Farnsworth

In recent weeks, UniteUS has also conducted powerful outreach events at Samford, FSU, Pitt, and UCF.

A "Unite Highschools" event is expected to be held in Columbus, Ohio, but the date is still to be determined.

CBN News has produced a documentary on how the Lord has been working in the lives of thousands of young people in the past few years. It's called "Revival Generation," and you can stream it or order a DVD by clicking HERE.

For more about how you can see the film, go to TheRevivalGeneration.com