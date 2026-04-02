America's #2 Party School Gets Hit by Second Wave of Awakening, Hundreds Turn to Christ

Another powerful move of the Holy Spirit erupted this week at Florida State University in Tallahassee as the spiritual awakening on America's college campuses isn't showing signs of slowing down.

Tonya Prewett, founder of the UniteUS ministry, reports, "What a night!! 4500 students gathered at FSU for a powerful night of worship! Hundreds made decisions to follow Jesus and were baptized! What a God!!"

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UniteUS reports 81 of the newly committed followers of Christ were baptized on Tuesday night.

This is the second time America's #2 "party school" has been hit by the power of God after thousands turned to Jesus and hundreds were baptized in an FSU fountain in 2024.

UniteUS reported on Instagram that there has been lasting spiritual fruit from that 2024 event:

"The hunger, the faith, the joy, the surrender, it's all been incredible to witness. Students who gave their lives to Jesus in 2024 stepped up to lead at Unite FSU 2026! God continues to move at FSU!"

As CBN News has been reporting, the UniteUS outreaches are ongoing here in 2026. Last week, thousands turned out at the University of Pittsburgh for an evening of worship and preaching - here's more about the Pitt awakening:

*** Baptisms in Pickup Trucks, Physical Healings Reported in UniteUS College Revival at Pitt

*** 1,600 Decisions for Jesus at U of Central Florida: 'Revival Is Not Slowing Down!'

More outreaches are planned for upcoming weeks, including Samford on April 8 and Oklahomas State on April 28.

CBN News has produced a documentary on how the Lord is working in the lives of these students. It's called "Revival Generation," and you can stream it or order a DVD by clicking HERE.

For more about how you can see the film, go to TheRevivalGeneration.com