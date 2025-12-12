1,000 High School Students Surrender to Jesus At UniteUs Nashville: 'Revival is Moving'

The college campus movement marked by salvations, water baptisms, and worship, is now reaching into high schools.

Ministry leaders with UniteUS say more than 1,500 students gathered earlier this week for Unite High Schools in Nashville, Tennessee, and more than 1,000 of them fully surrendered their lives to Jesus Christ.

"We came expectant last night. God gave us something far bigger! Nashville, last night was a moment we will carry with us," reads a post from the ministry.



According to the ministry, "Unite High Schools is an initiative that aims to bring together high school students in a fun and engaging environment."

Photo Courtesy:UniteUs

The inaugural event at William County AG Expo Park included worship with messages from UniteUS founder Tonya Prewett and speaker Grant Troutt.

Prewett told CBN News the outreach to highschools student came at their request.

"We had students reaching out begging us to do an event for high schoolers. With such an intense schedule for universities, we didn't see how we could make it work but I felt like God said,' Trust me,'" she shared. In a matter of three weeks the event was all planned and high school students were ready to gather for a "powerful night."

Photo Courtesy: UniteUs

"The arena emptied as the altar filled with over 1,000 high school students fully surrendering their lives to Jesus in Nashville," the ministry wrote after the event. "Revival is moving to high schools!"

Prewett asked for prayer ahead of the event, "Please pray for our first Unite High Schools event in Nashville tonight! For salvation, freedom, and connection!! Pray for His Presence to go before us!"

And it appears God answered those prayers, as Many attending say the evangelistic outreach positively impacted their faith.

"Such an amazing night," wrote Instagram user Brayden Tehrani.

"Literally such an AMAZING night. God is MOVING," wrote another user.

One mom noted that she cried at the sight of hundreds of teens praising the Lord.

"[This] gives me so much hope for our future generation...I pray they surrender it all to the Lord and lean on him as they journey through this life," shared Ashli Leonardo.

Photo Courtesy: UniteUs

CBN News has followed the ministry's outreach since its start more than two years ago.

UniteUS began in September 2023 at Auburn University. At this first event, five thousand students proclaimed the name of Jesus, and 200 were spontaneously baptized in a nearby lake.

"I never dreamed God would use someone like me to be a part of a revival movement like," Prewett told CBN News. "It's proof that God can use anyone who prays and obeys."

The movement has since spread like wildfire.

Chad Prewett, a former Auburn University assistant basketball coach and husband of Tonya, recently shared that since its inception, the ministry has reached 110,000 college students who have gathered on 18 different college campuses.

Tonya shares that in the last four months they have seen 22,000 students give their lives to Jesus.

"Thousands [have been] baptized and [got] connected to a local church," she explained. "It is a greater awakening! This can only be explained by a move of God."

UniteUS has become nationally recognized as a movement with a longstanding impact, and reaching high school students is the next frontier.

CBN News has produced a documentary on how the Lord is working in the lives of these students. It's called "Revival Generation," and you can stream it or order a DVD by clicking HERE.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***