2,552 Baptized on Florida Beach: 'Jesus Christ Is Still Changing Lives'

A Jacksonville, Florida church is reporting a historic turnout after 2,552 people stepped into the Atlantic Ocean to be baptized as they publicly declared their faith in Jesus Christ.

The powerful moment is yet another sign of spiritual awakening in America as thousands are born again and baptized in event after event from coast to coast.

This time, The Church of Eleven22 saw more than 14,000 churchgoers, family members, and supporters show up at Hanna Park over the weekend to cheer for those who were taking a major faith step in their walk with God.

The beach was once again filled with worship, prayer, celebration, and the joy of the Lord in the latest stunning beach baptism from The Church of Eleven22, which has seen several massive baptisms over the past few years.

"One by one, people walked into the water declaring that Jesus Christ is their Lord and Savior - that the old is gone and new life has come! Because baptism isn't what saves us, it's the outward sign of an inward spiritual reality. A symbol that we've been united with Jesus in His death and raised to walk in new life," the church posted on social media.

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And the powerful moments of faith became contagious as the church reported the very last baptism of the day was one of the shuttle bus drivers. "Only God could write a story like that," the church said.

As CBN News reported last year, nearly 2,000 were baptized at the church's Beach Baptism, and more than 1,600 were baptized in 2024.

Pastor Joby Martin said, "The church is alive and well, the Spirit of God is on the move, and the gospel of Jesus Christ is still changing lives today."