'We Baptized Students Until After Midnight!' Football Field Becomes Holy Ground at Samford

A college football field was converted into a makeshift baptistry this week after thousands of college students rallied at the University of Samford to hear the good news of salvation and redemption through Jesus Christ.

This latest UniteUS outreach, held at the Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama, on April 8, saw another powerful response from Gen Z students who committed their lives to Christ as 64 of them publicly declared their faith through baptism.

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UniteUS founder Tonya Prewett reports, "God moved at Samford University where thousands of college students gathered for a powerful night of worship. So many students were set free from years of unforgiveness, secret sin and addiction. The testimonies are pouring in. We baptized students until after midnight! To God be the glory!"

The ministry reports:

"UNITE Samford was full of joy, hunger, surrender, and the kind of moments you never really get over. Worship filled the Pete, students lifted up the name of Jesus with everything they had, and then we got to watch baptisms happen on the football field!! What a night. What a God."

"So grateful for every student who showed up, every friend who invited someone, every leader who prayed, served, and believed for more, and every life that was touched by the presence of God. Birmingham, you got to be part of something beautiful. Jesus is moving on college campuses, He is still changing lives, and we are so thankful we got to witness it at Samford!!"

Last week, UniteUS brought the gospel message to Florida State University in Tallahassee as the spiritual awakening on America's college campuses persists. Hundreds made decisions to follow Jesus and were baptized.

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And the week before, thousands turned out at the University of Pittsburgh to seek God together.

*** Baptisms in Pickup Trucks, Physical Healings Reported in College Revival at Pitt

The next UniteUS outreach is planned for Oklahoma State on April 28.

CBN News has produced a documentary on how the Lord is working in the lives of these students. It's called "Revival Generation," and you can stream it or order a DVD by clicking HERE.

For more about how you can see the film, go to TheRevivalGeneration.com