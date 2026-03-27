Baptisms in Pickup Trucks, Physical Healings Reported in UniteUS College Revival at Pitt

The spiritual awakening on college campuses throughout the U.S. is still spreading. This week, thousands turned out at the University of Pittsburgh for an evening of worship, prayer, and preaching held by the UniteUS ministry.

Hundreds responded to the gospel message, flooding the altars as they came forward to dedicate their lives to Christ.

"You could feel the hunger in the room from the very beginning, and by the end of the night it was clear that God was moving in a powerful way. So many students showed up open, expectant, and ready, and we watched lives be changed right in front of us. Truly one of those nights that leaves a mark!" the ministry reports.

Afterwards, baptisms were held in the back of pickup trucks in the parking lot that went past midnight. UniteUS also reports many people received physical healings, with testimonies continuing to pour in.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a Christian perspective.***

"Hundreds made decisions to go all in with Jesus tonight and were baptized at the University of Pittsburgh! God continues to do something new on every campus and tonight we witnessed many people getting physically healed!" the ministry reported.

And it wasn't just college students who encountered God at the event.

Founder Tonya Prewett reports, "When I came down from speaking last night, I couldn't shake the urge to go and pray with a lady on the security team. I could sense that she was desperate for someone to pray for her. I walked over and simply placed my hand on her shoulder. She looked up and said, 'Will you please pray for me?' After I prayed she said she was ready to go all in with Jesus and wanted to get connected to a church and find community. I introduced her to a local pastor and they exchanged information. Her whole countenance changed. Then her boss walked over and told her she could take off her security jacket and go out with the students for praise and worship. She immediately took off the jacket and went out and danced and praised with her whole heart. It was beautiful.

"Later that night, she came up to me and told me she wanted to get baptized. And get free of all unforgiveness and anger. After she was baptized, she told me that when she was sitting back stage during the event that she told God, 'If you see me, send someone to pray with me.' And I walked over and prayed for her."

The UniteUS movement began in 2023 at Auburn University. Since then, more than 100,000 students have participated in UniteUS outreaches with thousands of them making decisions to follow Jesus Christ for the rest of their lives.

*** 1,600 Decisions for Jesus at U of Central Florida: 'Revival Is Not Slowing Down!'

CBN News has produced a documentary on how the Lord is working in the lives of these students. It's called "Revival Generation," and you can stream it or order a DVD by clicking HERE.

For more about how you can see the film, go to TheRevivalGeneration.com