Dr. Phil Tells CBN News: 'Religious Liberty in America Is Under Siege'

As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary on July 4, President Trump is spotlighting religious liberty as one of the country's foundational principles.

Trump met at the White House with members of the Religious Liberty Commission, a panel he established a year ago to examine threats to faith and conscience protections in America. The commission presented its findings after holding seven hearings over the past year and listening to testimony from more than 100 witnesses.

Many of those witnesses described what they saw as growing encroachments on religious freedom, including workplace punishment, job loss, and professional pressure tied to their religious beliefs.

"The state of religious liberty in America is under siege," Dr. Phil McGraw, the television personality and commission member, told CBN News in an interview before the meeting.

McGraw said some doctors are forced to choose between their careers and their convictions, as teachers are pushed to violate their consciences too.

"Doctors are being forced to perform procedures that are contrary to their religious beliefs," he said. "Teachers are being asked to teach things that go against their belief systems and their faith. And their jobs are being threatened. In some cases, they are losing their jobs."

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During the White House meeting, commissioners told Trump that many witnesses reported being punished, persecuted, or losing their jobs for standing up for their faith. They also argued that employers and public officials have too often invoked the phrase "separation of church and state" in ways that improperly limit religious expression.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who serves on the commission, said the phrase "separation of church and state" does not appear in the Constitution and should not be used to silence people of faith.

"The separation of church and state is not in the Constitution," Patrick said. "And from this day forward, if anyone says that to you — especially someone in public office or serving in any official capacity — they should be required to point out exactly where you have violated the Constitution, because you have not."

The commission is recommending several actions to strengthen religious liberty protections, including repealing the Johnson Amendment, increasing safeguards for religious freedom in the military and health care, and combating antisemitism.

Trump said his administration would continue defending religious freedom.

"My administration will continue to uphold the pillars of protecting religious liberty for all Americans," Trump said. "And we must remain one nation under God. We will never let that phrase be stolen from us."

Commission member Dr. Ben Carson also tied religious liberty to the nation's founding ideals, arguing that America's public life has long reflected religious language and heritage.

Based on the commission's recommendations, the Trump administration said it plans to establish a religious liberty hotline and create informational posters to help Americans better understand their rights. The administration also plans to create a Medal of Religious Liberty and First Freedom Hero awards to honor people who defend religious freedom and constitutional rights.

