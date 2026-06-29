'Trump Rx' Offers Deep Discounts on Prescription Medications

Americans can now save money on certain prescription drugs by using the website TrumpRx.gov. President Trump kicked off the website earlier this month by telling reporters it's the result of negotiations with 16 pharmaceutical companies to sell dozens of drugs. The prices are based on cash only and are not to be used with insurance.

"Everybody, you're going to save a fortune and this is so good for overall health care," he said, adding you should log onto the website to find deep discounts on popular medications. "This launch represents the largest reduction in prescription drug prices in history by many, many times and it's not even close. You're going to see numbers that you're not going to believe."

Patients type a medical condition or the name of a drug in the search bar. The website will take you to one or more drugs. The page will show the original price, the savings, and the new cost. The website provides a coupon that can be printed or added to a cell phone wallet for use at a pharmacy.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, was also on hand for the kick-off.

"It's free. You get to look at all the prices," he said. "You should not be buying drugs anymore going forward without at least checking to see if those medications are available at these discounted prices at TrumpRx.gov."

The discounts are primarily for brand-name medications. Experts point out, however, that generic versions can sometimes be found elsewhere for less.

The TrumpRx price is earmarked for only out-of-pocket purchases. In some cases, however, they're less than insurance co-pays.

"Anybody who has a very high deductible, someone who has limited drug coverage as part of their current insurance plan, this could be very useful for them," said Dr. Christina Madison, founder and CEO of The Public Health Pharmacist, a public health consulting firm.

The biggest savings could be on drugs rarely covered by insurance, like fertility medications.



