'There Would Be No America Without the Bible': The Role of Christianity in America's 250 Years

WASHINGTON — A unique event in the nation's capital is bringing together hundreds of voices for a continuous reading of the Bible—cover to cover.

Inside the Museum of the Bible, one voice at a time steps up to the podium, reading Scripture aloud before passing it on to the next participant.

The event, called "America Reads the Bible," spans an entire week and features nearly 500 readers from a wide range of backgrounds—including pastors, politicians, authors, and actors.

Participants each read for just a few minutes, but collectively they will complete every chapter and verse of the Bible.

"It started out as an idea… became a secret memo to myself with a million-dollar budget—and here we are," Bunni Pounds, who organized the event, told CBN News. "With almost 500 readers, 122 ministry partners, members of the administration, and now the President of the United States reading—it really is an amazing story."

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Former President Donald Trump is among those participating, recording a Scripture reading from 2 Chronicles.

"If my people, which are called by My name, shall humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from Heaven and I will forgive their sin and heal their land," Trump read from the Oval Office.

Pounds says the gathering is about more than simply reading the Bible—it's about reflection and reconnecting faith with public life.

"The presence of God can be felt all over this museum," she said, describing emotional moments as some readers became overwhelmed while reading. Actress Candace Cameron Bure, the event's national spokesperson, called it one of the most impactful experiences of her career, according to Pounds.

The event also includes participation from elected officials. House Speaker Mike Johnson read from Genesis during the opening and shared his personal testimony. During his speech, he recalled a famous saying that "A Bible that's falling apart usually belongs to someone who isn't."

Organizers say the timing is intentional, as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary—offering a moment to reflect on the role faith has played in American history.

"There would be no America without the Bible," said Michele Bachmann, Dean of the Regent School of Government. "It is the foundation… and it's important that we reacquaint ourselves with its principles."

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Alveda King echoed that message, calling the Bible "a gift from God" and "a roadmap" for life.

For some attendees, the experience is deeply spiritual. For others, it's a cultural statement. And for many, it's simply an opportunity to listen.

Each individual reading may be brief—but together, organizers say, the continuous recitation is meant to resonate far beyond the museum's walls.

Several members of CBN News are also taking part in the reading.

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The "America Reads the Bible" event runs from April 18–25 and includes a full reading of God's Word from Genesis to Revelation. You can watch it happening each day, livestreamed from the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. ET daily. CLICK here to stream it for free via Great American Pure Flix.