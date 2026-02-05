Trump Declares Plan to Rededicate America as 'One Nation Under God' for 250th Anniversary

President Trump declared his intent to rededicate America to God during this 250th anniversary year of our country's founding. He made the announcement during the National Prayer Breakfast this morning.

During his speech at today's event, he opened up once again about his previous comments on not being sure if he could make it into heaven. "I was being funny. You know you can't be sarcastic with them," he said, referring to the news media.

"I said, 'I'm never going to make it to heaven. I just don't think I qualify.' I don't think there's a thing I can do with all of these good things I'm doing, including for religion," he recalled. "But I said, even though I did that, and so many other things... I said, 'I won't qualify, I'm not going to make it into heaven.'"

He said the New York Times then reported that he was questioning the meaning of his life. "No," he said today. "I was just having fun. I really think I probably should make it."

Trump then shifted his focus to talk more about the country and less about his own journey of faith, stating, "To be a great nation, you have to have RELIGION. You have to have FAITH. You have to have GOD."

Later, he discussed his plans to "rededicate America as one nation under God" during this historic year. A sacred prayer ceremony will be held on the National Mall on May 17th.

"We're inviting Americans from all across the country to come together on our National Mall to pray, to give thanks and... we are going to rededicate America as one nation under God," Trump said.

The Freedom 250 group is a national, non-partisan organization leading the celebration of America's 250th birthday, working together with the White House Task Force 250. The group reports more about the ceremony:

"Join with neighbors and friends from every state in the Union in giving thanks and praise to God for 250 years of His Providence for the United States, in praying that God Bless and Protect America for the next 250 years, and in solemnly rededicating our country as One Nation under God.

In speech, song, and storytelling, we will bear witness to the extraordinary story of how God has powerfully and wondrously shaped the United States of America—remembering the people, sacrifices, and defining moments in which God has powerfully manifested Himself in our history. This is more than an event — it is a once in a lifetime national moment."

