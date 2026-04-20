Patricia Heaton, Candace Cameron Bure, and President Trump: 'America Reads the Bible' Is Underway

The historic "America Reads the Bible" event is underway in our nation's capital as political leaders, pastors, and entertainers join together to read the entire Word of God aloud.

As the U.S. marks its 250th anniversary, even President Trump is reportedly going to be joining in the Bible reading ceremony.

Nearly 500 Christian leaders are on board to read the Bible from cover to cover over the course of 7 days.

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The Bible-reading marathon at the Museum of the Bible kicked off on Sunday as actress Patricia Heaton began by reading from Genesis 1:

"In the beginning, God created the heaven and the earth, and the earth was formless and void, and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters, and God said, 'Let there be light,' and there was light..."

CBN News livestreamed the opening event on Saturday night with Christian actress, author, and producer Candace Cameron Bure, who is the national spokesperson for America Reads the Bible.

Bure posted, "What a weekend in Washington D.C. for the historic reading of the Holy Bible. Today we kicked off 7 straight days, 9am to 9pm, over 400 readers, 84 hours reading from Genesis to Revelation. I was honored to be the national spokesperson and read Genesis 6-8. You can live stream this event on PureFlix.com for free. Sit down with your families and watch it. From government officials, to farmers, pastors, entertainers, educators, and every day American moms and dads, and even the President. We are all united and reminded that we are equal in God's eyes. God's love for us is so patient. Let us be reminded of His wisdom and goodness for us when we repent and rend our hearts to Him..."

House Speaker Mike Johnson was also part of the first day, sharing that, "A Bible that's falling apart usually belongs to someone who isn't (falling apart)."

The Bible reading takes place LIVE daily from 9 am to 9 pm ET, and you can stream it for free via Great American Pure Flix.

President Trump is scheduled to read from 2 Chronicles 7:11-22 on Tuesday, April 21, between 6 pm and 7 pm ET from the Oval Office. A statement from America Reads the Bible declares, "This will be a defining spiritual moment in the life of our nation."

That passage includes the famous verse about national repentance: "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also scheduled to participate, along with several other cabinet members of the Trump administration. Here's the full list of readers.