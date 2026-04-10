The 'Make Heaven Crowded' Tour 2026 Keeps Charlie Kirk's Mission Going Strong

A remarkable movement calling people to repentance, faith, and bold obedience to Jesus is sweeping the nation. It's called the Make Heaven Crowded Tour 2026.

Through events taking place throughout the year in more than 30 cities, Christians are inspired like never before to live boldly for Christ, while the lost find salvation in Jesus.

Turning Point USA is continuing the mission of its late founder, Charlie Kirk, who said, "We as Christians are called to go into the public arena to correct error with truth, and there's a lot of error. We're all sinners. I'm far more interested in what God wants from me than what I want from God."

The Make Heave Crowded Tour 2026 features guest speakers, including Erika Kirk and Greg Laurie. Stops include events in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Regent University in Virginia Beach on Monday, April 13th, where the guest speaker will be pastor and senior director of Turning Point USA, Lucas Miles.

*** WATCH the interview with Lucas Miles on The 700 Club on Monday, April 13th

Learn More: The Make Heaven Crowded Tour

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