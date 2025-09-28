'What's Going on…Is Supernatural': Charlie Kirk's Friend Reveals Powerful Moves of God Unfolding

Businessman and author Barry Meguiar has joined millions in mourning the murder of conservative and Christian commentator Charlie Kirk.

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

But while Meguiar continues to feel sadness for the loss of his friend, he also believes we’re currently experiencing an “epic moment” in “human history” as reports of revival continue to ring out.

On Sunday, this spiritual energy was on full display as tens of thousands of Americans flocked to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to honor the life of Charlie Kirk. The estimated 90,000 people sang hymns and heard from leaders like President Donald Trump and members of his cabinet.

It was a sight not frequently seen — one in which faith took center stage.

“What’s going on right now is supernatural,” Meguiar said, speaking with CBN News prior to the event.

While the impetus for what Meguiar sees as revival isn’t what anyone would have wanted, he said the Lord is using tragedy to bring about spiritual triumph across America.

Meguiar, who has a ministry called Ignite America, said he’s now focused on getting people “off the bench and into the game,” explaining the profound opportunity he believes is before us.

People, he said, are increasingly asking questions about life, meaning, and God.

“We’ve been praying, ‘God, we need revival. We need something to shake up America,'” Meguiar said.

Amid grief and pain, Kirk’s death has certainly shaken the nation and led people closer to God. Reports of pews being filled continue to emerge as professions of faith come pouring in.

“This is a moment,” Meguiar said. “If we lose this moment, shame on us.”

The businessman also reflected on his relationship with Kirk, noting that it goes back many years. Meguiar said Kirk was driven intensely by his Christian faith.

“He inspired all of us, of course, but his ability to speak on the moment to anybody, and share his faith — literally, that’s what he was doing,” he said. “He was a political commentator, but he was sharing his faith.”

Meguiar hopes this message continues to spread as people ponder what unfolded. He also shared another important message: nobody is “beyond God’s love.”

He encouraged people to reach out and share that message with others.