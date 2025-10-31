What Charlie Kirk Wanted to Be Remembered For, and What We Should Do About It

ANALYSIS

Charlie Kirk is gone. Long live Charlie Kirk! And he will, through those he left behind, replicate how he shared his love for the lost at every opportunity. This is why Charlie being honored, even by those who opposed him, is global news!



When asked what he most wanted to be remembered for, even at his young age, his answer was always the same — "For having the courage to share my faith." Impacting public policy is important. But Charlie knew that impacting lives for eternity is the only thing that's eternal.

It could be argued that no one understood or better articulated God's founding of America. He was unusually gifted to quote the words of our Founding Fathers and documents as easily as Scripture from Genesis to Revelation. Indeed, it was the Word of God that provided the preponderance of words found in our Declaration of Independence and our Constitution. This explains why the average life of a nation's Constitution is 17 years, and America's Constitution has survived 239 years.

God is the same yesterday, today, and forever! The impact of His Word is timeless, even when imbedded in a nation's founding documents. Charlie's understanding of this undeniable fact explains why his fervor for America and for the salvation of mankind were inextricably intertwined.

It can be argued whether-or-not America remains a Christian nation. But the factual evidence is that America was founded on the Word of God, with the freedom to worship God at its core. Perhaps the least spiritual of our founders being Benjamin Franklin, one of six who signed both our Declaration of Independence and our Constitution, ended weeks of disagreement among our founders by calling for every session to be opened with prayer, seeking God's guidance... and gave us our Constitution.



The fact that God's role in the founding of America is so widely disbelieved today, reveals the naivety and godlessness of our population. George Washington and John Adams, our second President, stated our Republic was only made for a moral and religious people.



America was the first country created by and for its people, with inalienable rights for self-governance. Benjamin Franklin stated we're "A Republic, if we can keep it." Our founders knew a nation ruled by those who are neither moral nor religious is doomed. This is where we find ourselves today and why Charlie worked so hard to push back the darkness and reveal the light of God's Word. Indeed, we're in the midst of the darkest, most entrenched spiritual battle of our lives, with the outcome weighing on what we do next. What do we do now?



It's against this backdrop that we must decide how to live the rest of our lives. The options range from going with the flow, digging in and holding out, or being part of the greatest revival in the world has ever seen. If you're a Christian, the choice is obvious. The question is—how?



The global call is for all of us to be "Charlies" and that sounds wonderful. But there are few, if any, "Charlies" in this world who can match his intellect and communication skills. Regardless of our desire, the thought of living our lives at Charlie's level of brilliance and articulation is daunting. That's not for the faint of heart, even with extraordinary giftedness.



It begins with God's perception of those around you. If you see those who are most offensive as simply evil, you are missing the heart of God. No one can escape God's love. God's desire is that none should perish. One needs only to ask the thief on the cross. Thank God for His mercy and grace and calling us to Heaven until our last breath.



God knows the history and hopelessness in godless lives, who have no idea He loves them. They're not simply evil—they're lost! And they will stay lost until someone tells them about God's love and truth. Charlie knew that! You might be the only conduit to hope, Heaven and God for someone who hates God.



God made you for Heaven! Earth is merely His "boot camp," allowing you enough time to discover who He is and decide to serve Him. Once you choose God, and choose to live for His purpose to seek and save the lost, you get to join God in getting as many people as possible into Heaven before it's too late. Once you're in Heaven, the only thing that will matter is how many people are in Heaven because of your influence.



Jesus said they will know you're His disciple by your love (John 13:35), not by your ability to match Charlie's intellect or personality. Here's how it works: When you allow God's love to flow through, those around you will share their deepest needs, the Holy Spirit will give you the words to say (Luke 12:12), the life in front of you will be transformed and your faith will explode in all the best ways.

This is why God wants you to share your faith! Isaiah 43:10 tells us He appointed you as His witness so that you will believe. Charlie's joy came from knowing God was loving those around him through him, including those who opposed him. We saw it happen! This is how Charlie defeated fear with wholehearted faith until his final breath.



No excuses—No training—No fear! The most prolific faith sharers are new Christians who don't even know scripture. Everyone can be a "Charlie" when you follow God's lead to seek and save the lost and move everyone, every day, closer to Jesus.



Your only job is to love on people, share God's truth and glory, and let God do the rest. This is what being a Christian is all about. And the door is now wide-open.



If only 10% of Christians commit to moving everyone, every day, closer to Jesus, we can ignite America with revival in no time.



Let's not waste this moment.

Barry Meguiar is the third-generation president of Meguiar's Car Wax, the top-selling car wax in America and in countries around the world. His Car Crazy television show aired for 18 years and was viewed on Discovery Channel Networks globally. He is also the founder/president of Ignite America, with weekly podcasts and daily features on over 900 radio stations. He is the author of "Ignite Your Life" and "Live Ignited". More at https://igniteamerica.com/.