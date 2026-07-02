Faith Takes Center Stage at The Great American State Fair on the National Mall

As celebrations marking America's 250th birthday begin across the country, the National Mall became the backdrop for a day of Christian worship, prayer, and patriotic celebration.

Hosted by the Museum of the Bible as part of the Great American State Fair, Wednesday's "Faith, Values and Inspiration Day" featured Christian worship, speakers and family-friendly activities celebrating the Bible's influence on America's founding and its continued impact today.

"We feel like family and values and inspiration is what we're all about, particularly inspiration," said Dr. Carlos Campo, president and CEO of Museum of the Bible. "We're trying to make this connection between the Bible and our nation's founding, and what better place to do it than right here on the National Mall?"

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Presented in partnership with K-LOVE and Great American Pure Flix, the event featured some of Christian music's biggest names, including Jordan Feliz, Matthew West, Blanca, and Maverick City.

"For me, to be able to stand on a stage and tell people about Jesus, expand the Kingdom of God while celebrating this huge milestone is just peak," Feliz said.

West called the opportunity to worship openly in the nation's capital a reminder not to take religious liberty for granted.

"I've been telling people about Jesus one three-minute song at a time my whole career," he said. "Now I get to do that here in our nation's capital lifting up the name of Jesus. These are the freedoms that we don't want to take for granted. The fact that we can worship our King here on the Mall is just really special."

Families traveled from across the country to take part in the Great American State Fair, which runs until July 10th.

"I love the celebration here in D.C.," said Mike Gade, who traveled from Hot Springs, Arkansas, with his wife and son. "We came here to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our country."

For many attendees, the fair represented both a celebration of America's history and hope for its future.

"I think it's really cool," attendee Britney said. "Everyone from all over the world has come out to celebrate the 250th with us. So it's a wonderful place."

Charles Johnson, attending alongside his wife, Remy, reflected on how much the country has changed during his lifetime.

"America has come a long way, and there's a long way to go," Johnson said. "But from where I sit and from my experiences -- I'm in my 70s, so I've seen a lot and done a lot -- I think where we are now is fantastic."

Another attendee, Frank, said the celebration acknowledged both America's strengths and its challenges.

"There's a lot of things that are very great in America," he said. "There's also a lot of things that can be changed in America. But that's why we're all here celebrating. That's why we're all doing our part."

Among those taking the stage was Dr. Alveda King, who encouraged Americans to pursue faith, forgiveness and prayer.

"It's most important to me that we pray, repent, forgive and love others," King said. "My prayer always for America is, 'God bless America, God forgive America, God guide America.'"

As worship music filled the National Mall and families gathered beneath American flags, organizers said the goal of the day was simple: to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday by pointing people to the faith that has shaped generations of Americans and continues to inspire many today.

CBN News will provide livestreams of certain events happening around the 250th celebration. Check out our YouTube page for regular updates and live video feeds.