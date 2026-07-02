Iran Diplomacy Advances as US Emphasizes Military Strength

JERUSALEM, Israel -- As America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary of independence, the Trump administration is showcasing military strength while pressing for a diplomatic breakthrough with Iran.

Vice President JD Vance is applauding U.S. troops who carried out "Operation Epic Fury" in Iran.

He declared, "We destroyed Iran's conventional military, and as we sit here today, their navy is at the bottom of the ocean."

Vance added, "They are further away from developing a nuclear bomb than they have ever been."

President Trump believes the diplomatic track is also moving forward. "The denuclearization of Iran is moving along well," he remarked.

Middle East Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met in Doha, Qatar, to discuss the Memorandum of Understanding. However, significant obstacles remain.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Qalibaf announced, "No matter what, access to sites that have been bombed and damaged cannot be granted."

The Tehran regime also says the two sides agreed to release part of $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds for humanitarian purchases. U.S. officials denied any agreement to release $3 billion of the assets.

In response to Iran's intention to charge tolls in the Strait of Hormuz after the 60 days outlined in the memorandum expire, Washington claims the regime has far more to gain by complying with the MOU.

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Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a warning to Israel, posting on X, "The terms os the Islamabad MOU has committed the U.S. to muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv." He added, "If they ignore their master, Iran will school them."

Araghchi's comments came after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that "Israel will not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons," and that Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was "marked for death."

In Iran and several other cities, funeral ceremonies are being prepared for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei under the slogan, "We Must Avenge."

On another front, President Trump's Gaza Board of Peace says that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) "has no place" in Gaza's future, declaring, "The people of Gaza deserve better."

The statement comes as the U.K. announced another $23 million in funding for the agency.