Erika Kirk Reads Resurrection Account at 'America Reads the Bible', Along with Franklin Graham, More

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, who stepped into leadership after the tragic murder of her husband, Charlie Kirk, will join other Christian leaders, including Franklin Graham and Dallas Jenkins, for America Reads the Bible on Friday as the national event nears its conclusion.

The entire event has been live-streamed on Great American Pure Flix and held at the Museum of the Bible in celebration of America's 250th anniversary.

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As CBN News has reported, the weeklong ceremony features nearly 500 national Christian leaders, lawmakers, and influencers reading the entire Bible aloud. The transition from the Old Testament to the New Testament happens on Friday, April 24.

In a pre-recorded segment airing between 8 and 9 p.m., Kirk reads the account of Jesus Christ's resurrection from Luke 24, including the discovery of the empty tomb and His post-resurrection appearances to many of His followers.

In addition to Kirk, the notable lineup of leaders and cultural voices this evening includes "The Chosen" creator Dallas Jenkins reading from Mark 6, evangelist Franklin Graham reading from Luke 10, businesswoman Kathy Ireland reading from Luke 21, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders reading from John 1, along with many others.

CLICK HERE to stream it for free via Great American Pure Flix.

Members of our CBN News team will also be reading the Bible at the event this afternoon:

John Jessup - Matthew 16-18

Jenna Browder - Matthew 19-21:1-22

Kelly Wright - Matthew 21:23-23

Abigail Robertson - Matthew 24-25

Charlene Aaron - Matthew 26

Since launching on April 19, millions have tuned in via Pure Flix or attended the Bible reading in person.

CBN News reported earlier this week as President Donald Trump read 2 Chronicles 7:11–22 from the Oval Office, marking the first time since Ronald Reagan that a sitting president has publicly read the passage.

WATCH Trump Reads Bible Aloud from the Oval Office: 'Then Will I Hear from Heaven... and Heal Their Land'

America Reads the Bible was inspired in 2024 when Bunni Pounds, founder of Christians Engaged, envisioned a national call to Scripture reading and discipleship during a visit to the Museum of the Bible. Here's the full list of readers.

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