Trump Reads Bible Aloud from the Oval Office: 'Then Will I Hear from Heaven... and Heal Their Land'

The President of the United States will be one of the featured Bible readers today during the America Reads the Bible event taking place in our nation's capital.

The America Reads the Bible organizers have proposed a simple question: "What happens when a nation turns back to God's Word?"

A pivotal moment in the weeklong sacred ceremony comes today, when President Trump will read from 2 Chronicles 7:11-22, April 21, sometime between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET from the Oval Office.

The passage Trump will be reading includes the famous passage about repentance:

"If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

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Bunni Pounds, the visionary behind "America Reads the Bible," said, "This is more than a reading—it's a declaration."

After the opening ceremony on Saturday night, she wrote, "Jesus was glorified last night as we as national leaders bent our knees to the King of Kings, shared our testimonies on the power of the Bible in our lives, and called the nation to repentance and to walk with God."

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"The Bible is alive because Jesus is alive," she said.

The "America Reads the Bible" event runs from April 18–25 and includes a full reading of God's Word from Genesis to Revelation. You can watch it happening each day, livestreamed from the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. ET daily.

Other U.S. political leaders reading the Bible publicly today include HUD Secretary Scott Turner, Sen. Chuck Grassley, Sen. Joni Ernst, Rep. Ashley Hinson, Rep. Keith Self, Rep. Josh Brecheen, Ben Carson, and Rep. Brandon Gill, along with numerous Christian leaders and influencers.

CLICK HERE to stream it for free via Great American Pure Flix.

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