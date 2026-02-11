1,600 Decisions for Jesus at U of Central Florida: 'Revival Is Not Slowing Down!'

The ongoing spiritual awakening that has been unfolding at college campuses across the U.S. reached the University of Central Florida on Tuesday night, leading to hundreds of new salvations and baptisms.

Tonya Prewett, the founder and visionary of the UniteUS campus outreach ministry, reports 1,600 students made decisions to "go all in with Jesus... revival is not slowing down!'"

She posted on Instagram, "Over 5,000 students gathered at the University of Central Florida to lift the name of Jesus. Hundreds of students were baptized and many who identified as Atheist now identify as Christian. What a night! What a God!"

UniteUS has held two dozen Christian revival events on college campuses since the movement started three years ago. It all kicked off after the Asbury Awakening of February 2023 signaled a fresh move of the Spirit of God among American students.

The first event, hosted by IF:Gathering founder Jennie Allen and preacher Jonathan Pokluda, took place on September 12, 2023, at Auburn University. Organizers were stunned by the massive turnout and the immediate signs of an awakening when approximately 200 students decided to get spontaneously baptized in a nearby lake.

Since then, more than 120,000 students have participated in UniteUS outreaches, with thousands of them making decisions to follow Jesus Christ for the rest of their lives.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a Christian perspective.***

The revival ministry has reached out at campuses such as FSU, Alabama, Georgia, Cincinnati, Grand Canyon, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Purdue.

Last fall, the Holy Spirit moved in the hearts of thousands of college students who met in September at the University of South Florida in Tampa. UniteUS reported that more than 1,000 chose Christ as Lord at that event, and a former Satan worshipper was among those who got baptized.

Then in November, hundreds accepted Christ as 6,000 gathered to worship Jesus at NC State, and hundreds more "fully surrendered their lives to Jesus" at Clemson University.

The ministry has even branched out to reach high school students, and 1,000 of them surrendered their hearts to Jesus at UniteUS Nashville in December.

Prewett told CBN News there's been a hunger among teenagers to encounter God, too. "We had students reaching out, begging us to do an event for high-schoolers. With such an intense schedule for universities, we didn't see how we could make it work, but I felt like God said, 'Trust me,'" she shared. In a matter of three weeks the event was all planned, and Unite High Schools kicked off with a "powerful" first outreach.

CBN News has produced a documentary on how the Lord is working in the lives of these students. It's called "Revival Generation," and you can stream it or order a DVD by clicking HERE.

For more about how you can see the film, go to TheRevivalGeneration.com