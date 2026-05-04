Hundreds Declare Jesus Lord in 'Baptize California' at Pirate's Cove, and It's Not Over

Hundreds of believers took the plunge at Baptize California over the weekend, publicly declaring their faith in Jesus Christ.

On May 2nd, thousands showed up to celebrate and worship at Pirate's Cove in Corona Del Mar, CA, for the event featuring Live worship from Tiffany Hudson, Abbie Gamboa, Matt Crocker, and Oceans Music.

"Today we gathered for Baptize California and saw revival breaking out on the shores of Pirates Cove," the Baptize organization stated in a post. "The atmosphere was filled with faith, freedom, and the undeniable presence of God. What we witnessed was not just an event, but a glimpse of heaven meeting earth right here in California. And this is just the beginning! Revival is here."

Pirate's Cove is the site where the Jesus Revolution baptisms began back in the early 70s, and the Baptize California movement, as well as Pastor Greg Laurie's Harvest Christian Fellowship, have been holding mass baptisms there over the past few years as a new awakening is unfolding in America.

More than 30 churches took part in the latest Baptize California campaign on Saturday, with over 650 people registering in advance for baptism. Organizers expect the final total could exceed 1,000.

And this was just the kickoff to something even bigger. On Pentecost Sunday, May 24, the mission expands to Baptize America and Baptize the World with participating churches that have registered at Baptize.org.

"We believe this is only the beginning — that what's happening here will continue to spread, touching cities, states, and generations to come. Let Acts 19 awaken hearts across the nation," Baptize The World posted on Instagram.

Baptize the World will also include a livestream from the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.

As CBN News has reported, what began in Southern California as a beach baptism gathering has grown into a broader movement uniting churches across the United States and around the world.

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So far, the movement has brought together more than 1,600 churches and seen more than 50,790 baptisms over the past 24 months. Organizers say more than 60 nations are already expected to participate in Baptize the World on May 24.

"Baptism is more than a moment in the water. It is a public declaration that a life has been changed by Jesus Christ. What makes this movement so powerful is seeing the Church come together in unity across cities, states, and nations to lift up the name of Jesus and invite people into new life," said Pastor Mark Francey, lead pastor of Oceans Church.

People interested in being baptized, volunteering, registering a church, or learning more may visit Baptize.org or Baptize the World on Instagram at @baptizetheworld and Baptize America on Facebook at baptizeamerica.