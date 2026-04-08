EASTER AWAKENING: Josh Howerton Reports Lakepointe Church Saw 2,772 First-Time Decisions for Jesus

Resurrection Sunday brought fresh signs of spiritual awakening as churches across America reported they were overflowing with way more visitors than the typical Easter weekend, with many services reporting "standing room only."

One of the most stunning reports came from Josh Howerton, pastor of Lakepointe Church in the Dallas area of Texas. He posted on social media that the response to their gospel presentation "was nothing short of powerful," with 2,772 people making first-time decisions to follow Jesus.

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"The tomb is empty. Jesus is alive. And because He walked out of that tomb, YOU can too," he posted. "This weekend, we watched God move in a way only He can. Chains broken. Lives changed. Hope awakened. Your story is NOT finished. We are celebrating every single person who stepped into new life in Christ. Lakepointe family, this is what Easter is all about. If God moved in your life this weekend, or in the life of someone you love, tell us in the comments. Let's celebrate what He's done!"

One mom reported in the comments, "Our prodigal son was one who raised his hand!!!! IT WAS UNREAL!!!! He literally glowed the rest of the day!"

"I raised my hand in my kitchen, tears streaming," a woman named Julie reported from home.

As CBN News reported, New York City Pastor Mike Signorelli also witnessed an amazing result when he boldly booked Times Square for an Easter service. Thousands attended in person, and the service was televised globally to more than 40,000 people online.

The total numbers are still coming in, but Signorelli's team received messages at one point indicating more than 600 people made a decision to follow Christ during part of the event.

DETAILS: Pastor Holds Massive 'Unprecedented' Easter Service in Times Square as 600+ Choose Christ

In Kalamazoo, Michigan, Radiant Church, led by Pastor Lee Cummings, reported more than 200 decisions were made for Christ on Easter. Click here to watch it.

And at Pastor Greg Laurie's Harvest Church in California, scores came forward during one service alone to give their lives to Christ.

At Christ's Church of the Valley in Phoenix, many were baptized into the faith. The church reported on Facebook, "Can't stop thinking about and celebrating all that God is doing and has done in the lives of so many this Easter. 'And Peter said to them, “Repent and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins, and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.' Acts 2:38"

And from King's Church DC to a community Easter service in Port Angeles, Washington, many churches were so full it was "standing room only":

It isn't just Protestant evangelical churches that are seeing a surge in hunger for God. The Western Journal reports, "Roman Catholic dioceses across America saw a 38 percent increase in people attending church at Easter this year, compared to last, a sign that revival is breaking out."

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