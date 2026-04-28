Ex-Trans Israeli Radically Transformed by New Testament

Gaya Mor, who grew up in Israel and once identified as transgender, had her life turned upside down the moment she read the New Testament.

She described that overwhelming experience in the latest episode of the CBN program ‪@Radical-Revelations‬.

Gaya's personal journey toward healing after struggling with her identity began when she first read the New Testament and was surprised to find it felt like a deeply "Jewish book" filled with familiar cultural elements like rabbis and synagogues. She soon felt a sense of sorrow and a desire to apologize to God.

When she realized who Jesus was, she became a Messianic Jew and found hope to overcome her mental health struggles, including significant anxiety, loneliness, and self-harm that had all been exacerbated by the events of October 7, which left her unable to sleep.

During one of those sleepless nights, Gaya reached out to Jesus in a moment of desperation. That encounter with Jesus led to a profound relief from her anxiety and allowed her to experience restful sleep.

"It's that peace that would just surpass any situation I was in that made me realize that He's real," she says.

Soon she was transformed by His peace, which she says surpasses her circumstances as she has learned to center her life around God's protection and presence.

"I mean, of course, he's the way, the truth, and the life because that's who he is," she tells CBN News.

WATCH Her Tell Her Testimony: