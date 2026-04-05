'Easter Miracle': Trump Hails US Special Forces Rescue as Deadline Looms for Iran Hormuz Agreement

President Donald Trump is threatening to escalate strikes in Iran after U.S. forces pulled off a dramatic rescue of an aviator whose plane fell behind enemy lines. The President is calling the rescue mission an "Easter miracle.

The U.S. airman's extraction followed a search-and-rescue operation after the Friday crash of the F-15E Strike Eagle, as Iran also promised a reward for anyone who turned in an “enemy pilot.” Trump said the servicemember was injured but in stable condition.

The president celebrated the successful mission, posting, "We got him!" after U.S. Special Forces rescued an American colonel shot down over enemy territory inside Iran. The daring operation came as the president's deadline for a deal with the Islamic regime is running out.

In a high-risk rescue involving dozens of special forces, multiple aircraft, and a C.I.A. deception campaign, along with help from Israel, it became a race against the clock: who would reach the downed airman first, the U.S. or Iran?

On Thursday, Iran shot down the F-15E containing a pilot and his weapons service officer, known as a W.S.O. Within hours, the pilot was rescued.

The W.S.O. separated from the pilot, evaded capture, and sent out an emergency signal.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, the IRGC, launched a massive search operation and put a bounty on his head.

A video shows U.S. air support hitting Iranian forces as they closed in.

A nighttime operation located and recovered the W.S.O.

Two aircraft became disabled and had to be blown up to prevent sensitive equipment from being captured.

President Trump announced the rescue, posting on Truth Social, "My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!"

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth posted, "God is good."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the operation, posting on X, “All Israelis rejoice in the incredible rescue of a brave American pilot by America's dauntless warriors. This proves that when free societies muster their courage and their resolve, they can confront seemingly insurmountable odds and overcome the forces of darkness and terror.”

Meanwhile, in an expletive-laden post on Sunday morning, Trump expanded upon earlier threats, promising strikes on Iran’s power plants and bridges. He vowed the “crazy bastards” would be “living in Hell” if the waterway isn’t opened to marine traffic by Tuesday. He ended his post with a mocking use of the phrase, “Praise be to Allah.”