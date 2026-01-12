CELESTIAL SIGNS in 2026: Another 'Blood Moon,' a 'Ring of Fire' and Total Solar Eclipse

ANALYSIS

Another round of remarkable celestial signs is about to unfold in 2026 on the heels of several "blood moons" in 2025, which may hold prophetic significance relating to Israel and the Middle East.

Once again, Iran is at the center of a chaotic moment with potential global impact as hundreds of thousands of protesters take to the streets, risking their lives in a quest for freedom from the chains of the country's brutal Islamic regime. Hundreds have already been murdered by Iranian forces, and thousands imprisoned. And there are threats that the U.S. could strike again at the heart of the regime.

Last year's two "blood moons" came as Israel entered a final stage of its military campaign to defeat Hamas and free Gaza from its terrorist infestation. And that came on the heels of Israeli and U.S. efforts to end the Iranian nuclear threat with direct military strikes inside Iran.

With that uncertain geopolitical stage as a backdrop, the world now waits for a "ring of fire" solar eclipse that's coming on Feb. 17, 2026, followed by a "blood moon" on March 3, 2026, culminating with a total solar eclipse on Aug. 12, 2026.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***



PHOTO: A total lunar eclipse cast a "blood moon" over the night sky on September 8, 2025 in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province of China. (Photo by Yang Bo/China News Service/VCG via AP)

The first of those events is a "ring of fire" eclipse in which the moon will pass between Earth and the Sun, but won't entirely eclipse the Sun, allowing a halo of its fiery glow to still be seen. The "ring of fire," also known as an annular solar eclipse, will mainly be visible in southern South America, Africa, and the Atlantic.

The second event, the "blood moon," will last for nearly an hour on March 3, 2026, and will be visible across the Americas, Australia, and Asia.

The third major celestial event of this year, the total solar eclipse, will pass over the Arctic Ocean, Greenland, Iceland, the Atlantic Ocean, Portugal, and northern Spain.

'A Golden Age of Solar Eclipses': 3 Total Eclipses and 3 'Rings of Fire' in 3 Years

The Feb. 17 "ring of fire" and the Aug. 12 total solar eclipse also kick off a new series of eclipses in each category. Space.com has dubbed this unusual schedule of events "a golden age of solar eclipses."

Starting in February, we will see a cycle of three "ring of fire" eclipses within just three years, as well as a series of three total solar eclipses within those same three years.

The "rings of fire" will occur in February 2026, February 2027, and January 2028. Then, in August, we will kick off a stretch of three total solar eclipses in just 710 days. The three total eclipses will occur in August 2026, August 2027, and July 2028.

What Is the Significance of a 'Blood Moon'?

As we've mentioned, a third "blood moon" within just two years is sandwiched between those solar eclipses this year. A "blood moon" is a full lunar eclipse in which the moon can appear to be an eerie, blood-red color. "Blood moons" occur when Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun, preventing the sun from reflecting off the moon and casting a rusty or reddish shadow over it.

In the blood moon on March 14, 2025, the lunar surface turned red for more than an hour over North and South America. The second one on September 7, 2025, lasted 82 minutes and was visible over Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.

The third blood moon in this series will arrive on the Jewish holy day of Purim, on March 3, 2026. It will be visible for nearly an hour from Asia to parts of North America.

MUST SEE: Crosses and Dragons in the Night Sky; Stunning Photos from the September 7 Blood Moon



PHOTO: The full moon is seen before a total lunar eclipse in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. During totality, the Moon turned a reddish color, also known as a Blood Moon. Maksim Bogodvid / Sputnik via AP

Christian leaders who study biblical prophecy, like Pastor John Hagee and Pastor Mark Biltz, have contended for years that blood moons portend significant events for Israel and the Middle East, and perhaps more so when they land on Jewish holy days.

2025: Greg Laurie on Iran Strikes: 'The Fulfillment of Specific End Times Prophecy?'

Historically, blood moon tetrads have occurred during some truly world-changing events directly related to Israel. And the next tetrad of blood moons will occur in 2032–2033, exactly 2,000 years after the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. MORE ABOUT the 2025-2026 Blood Moons HERE.

RELATED: