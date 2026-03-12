America Reads the Bible: Christian Leaders and Celebs to Publicly Read Entire Bible for 250th

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary this year, a dynamic event is being rolled out this spring to help people engage with God's Word. It's called "America Reads the Bible."

More than 400 Christian leaders, elected officials, and entertainers will read the entire Bible from Genesis to Revelation in 7 days.

"We believe the Word of God, simply read and listened to can transform hearts, families, communities, and nations," said Bunni Pounds, founder and president of Christians Engaged and the visionary behind America Reads the Bible. "We're inviting Americans to listen or read aloud together in a powerful act of unity and faith for our 250th Birthday of America."

The opening ceremony for the sacred event will be a star-studded gathering, live-streamed on April 18 at 7 PM Eastern from the National Community Church in Washington, D.C. The 90-minute program will be streamed on Great American Pure Flix.

Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great American Media, said, "America Reads the Bible is a reminder that the values and freedoms we cherish didn't appear out of nowhere; they were shaped, in many ways, by the Word of God."

Then the full Bible reading will take place April 19–25 from the World Stage Theatre at the Museum of the Bible, where more than 100 national ministries and 475+ national leaders will read the Bible aloud. The public is invited to attend in person at the Museum of the Bible or register to join the livestream at AmericaReadsTheBible.com.

Among the political leaders will be:

Amb. Mike Huckabee, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Sen. Jim Banks of Indiana, Rep. Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma, Rep. Jodey Arrington of Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, Rep. Eric Burlison of Missouri, Rep. Michael Cloud of Texas, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas, and Rep. Greg Steube of Florida.

Hundreds of Christian leaders are also in the group, including:

Dr. Ben Carson, Franklin Graham, Jonathan Cahn, A.R. Bernard, John and Lisa Bevere, Ryan Bomberger, Michele Bachmann, William Federer, Dr. Ronnie Floyd, Dr. Jack Graham, Dr. Alveda King, Eric Metaxas, Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, and Nick Vujicic.

And the celebrity element of Bible-readers includes Chonda Pierce, Kathy Ireland, Patricia Heaton, Candice Cameron Bure, Jen Lilley, Kevin Sorbo, Colton Dixon, John Cooper, Danny Gokey, Kim Walker-Smith, Meredith Andrews, Leeland Mooring, and Jennie Lee Riddle. Also among the list of creatives – Dallas Jenkins, Andy Erwin, Nathan Gamble, Todd Terry, Brett Varvel, Julia Reilly, Ashley Wood, Laura Osnes, and Butch Hartman.

Here's the full list of readers. Click here to learn more about the kick-off.