Greg Laurie on Iran: 'The Fulfillment of Specific End Times Prophecy? Yes and No'

Israel's historic, ongoing airstrikes to neutralize the Iranian nuclear threat are once again raising questions about end times prophecy. Pastors and prophetic experts have been weighing in once again on whether this could be a critical moment in the timeline before the return of Jesus Christ.

Evangelist Greg Laurie is warning that believers should not take recent events lightly, but should commit themselves to prayer.

"This is a very serious matter, and Bible students should be paying close attention. The regime in Iran has long supported terrorism around the world—especially against Israel," he said. "They have been developing nuclear weapons for some time now, and their leaders have repeatedly threatened to use it to 'wipe Israel off the face of the Earth.'"

"We must be in prayer, and we must walk closely with the Lord," said Laurie. "These are perilous times, and we need spiritual discernment, courage, and faith more than ever."

The Harvest Christian Fellowship pastor wrote in a blog post over the weekend that he believes the conflict in the Middle East is not a specific fulfillment of biblical prophecy but is at least a precursor to its fulfillment.

"How does this new phase in the conflict align with Israel and Iran in Bible prophecy?" he asked. "Is this moment the fulfillment of specific end times prophecy?"

"Yes and no. The Bible clearly foretold that Israel would be scattered and regathered—fulfilled on May 14, 1948. And you might say it was then that the prophetic time clock began to tick. That was not just a sign, that was a super sign," Laurie explained.

"Scripture predicts that in the last days, a great coalition from the north—including Persia (modern-day Iran)—will rise up against Israel (see Ezekiel 38–39). While what we are seeing today is not the full fulfillment of that prophecy, it is certainly a foreshadowing," he explains.

Laurie concludes the post by reassuring readers that God is in control but also calls them to pray for Israel.

"Today, we pray that God would protect them, that God would lead them, and let's all make sure we're ready to meet the Lord—because, well, He could come back at any time," he shared.

Other pastors and faith leaders are also pointing out that Israel's "Rising Lion Operation" was a major step in the prophetic timeline and they're urging people to prepare for Christ's Second Coming.

Steve Myers, host of Beyond Today, points to prophecy in Revelation 16 that outlines a "global confrontation" that includes Israel and Iran in the last days.

"Scripture teaches that there will be an alliance of nations that will come against Israel in the latter days. Iran is connected to the king of the south, an alliance of nations, that face off against Israel and oppose a northern alliance in the last days. The prophecy in Revelation 16 points to this coming global confrontation at Armageddon and it highlights the involvement of nations which include Iran and its allies," he explained.

Myers points out that now is the time to seek God and encourages people who may not have a relationship with Jesus to accept Him as Lord.

"These are not just ancient words. They're warnings and wakeup calls," he explained.

"Now is the time to come to God with sincerity to seek his truth and obey his commandments. If you don't really know him, if you don't yet understand what it means to walk in his way it's not too late to learn. Open your Bible, seek God's true teaching, and get aligned with His will while there's still time," Myers concluded.

While some are criticizing the Israeli government for its attack on Iran's nuclear operation and urging President Donald Trump to stay out of the conflict, Pastor John Hagee explained that Israel "had no other option," but to attack Iran.

"What Israel is doing, just as when Israel destroyed the Iraqi and Syrian nuclear reactors, was to protect not just the Jewish state but the entire free world," said the Christians United for Israel (CUFI) founder and chairman.

"We must honor our faith principles and the legacy of standing up to evil and in support of freedom, we must not be influenced by the cowards the isolationists or the bigots in our midst, we must stand with Israel today and every day. Iran's future as an evil force in the Middle East is now in question. Only the people of Iran can take the country back, but Israel has opened the door for them and has given the world room to breathe," Hagee continued.

