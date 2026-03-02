Wars and Rumors of Wars: Iran, 3 Blood Moons, and Reading the Signs of the Times

A total lunar eclipse, red (blood) full Moon, over the towers of the Church of St. John of Nepomuk near Telc in the Highlands of the Czech Republic, September 7, 2025. (Photo: Jaroslav Svoboda /CTK via AP Images)

ANALYSIS

When you look at what's been happening in the Middle East the past few years, or even the past few decades, it's hard to ignore the fact that these are momentous times we're living in. Now the U.S.-Israel war against a nuclear death cult, also known as the Islamic regime of Iran, has taken it to a whole new level.

In Matthew 24:6, Jesus gave us a heads-up about understanding the signs of the times. He said, "You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come."

The Bible is God's guidebook for us, to help us find Him, understand Him, and follow Him. He didn't want us to wander through this life in bewilderment. However, the written Word is not His only method of reaching out to us.

Celestial Signs

From the very beginning of the Bible, the Creator tells us He'll be giving us signs, or clues, to guide our path.

Genesis 1:14 tells us that one of God's purposes for creating heavenly objects is to give us signs: "God said, 'Let there be lights in the expanse of the heavens to separate the day from the night. AND LET THEM BE FOR SIGNS and for seasons, and for days and years.'"

There it is, right at the dawn of Creation. God built signs into the universe.

So, could the three blood moons we've observed in less than 365 days, beginning and culminating on Israel's day of deliverance known as Purim, have a deeper meaning?

Some will argue that because these events have very "scientific" explanations, they're just coincidences. But just because there's an explanation, it doesn't mean there also wasn't an intentional message that was pre-ordained from the time God set the sun, moon, and planets in motion in Genesis 1.

Across the span of history, God has been revealing Himself to us in a variety of ways. The Bible tells us in Romans 1:20 that Creation specifically is a sign for us. God also spoke to us through the prophets over and over again, to point to the Messiah. Anyone who reads the signs of the Messiah in Isaiah 53 and doesn't see Jesus in them needs to ask God to open the eyes of their understanding.

Even in the New Testament, we needed more signs pointing us to the Messiah. Of course, there's the well-known Star of Bethlehem that appeared in the sky as a celestial sign. And one of my favorite examples is when the angel tells the shepherds of Bethlehem in Luke 2:12, "And this will be a sign for you. You will find a baby wrapped in swaddling cloths and lying in a manger." When it mattered most, God gave the lowliest among us the most explicit signs He could give, so they wouldn't miss the Messiah in a manger.

'I Don't Need Any Signs, I've Got It All Figured Out'

Now, God's gradual process of revelation has another purpose as we look toward the Second Coming of Christ. He didn't want us to think we've got it all figured out and that we don't need to seek His face daily.

Sometimes we get complacent, or even prideful, thinking we know everything because we believe our theology is 100% accurate, and anyone who disagrees with our theology is 100% wrong. That's just original sin manifesting itself once again. Pride never serves us well. It leads us to put our trust in ourselves instead of in God. Whenever we think we've got God all figured out so that He fits neatly in the nice little boxes we've created, that's when He's likely to come along and shake up our self-reliance.

And some Christians think that because we've already seen our Savior lifted up on the cross and resurrected from death to life, that God is done giving us signs. Actually, He's still speaking. Here are some words from our Savior that have yet to be fulfilled:

In the gospel of Luke 21:25-28, Jesus pointed to celestial signs before the end of days: "And there will be signs in sun and moon and stars, and on the earth distress of nations in perplexity because of the roaring of the sea and the waves, people fainting with fear and with foreboding of what is coming on the world. For the powers of the heavens will be shaken. And then they will see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power and great glory. Now when these things begin to take place, straighten up and raise your heads because your redemption is drawing near."

Jesus also offered many parables about the returning Master and the need for vigilance, including our duty to join in our Heavenly Father's business. One of his parables appears to point directly to a sign regarding the reestablishment of Israel since fig trees frequently symbolize the nation of Israel in the Bible. In Matthew 24:32-35, Jesus uses the budding of fig tree leaves as a direct metaphor, stating that just as this signals summer, the signs and events he described indicate that his return is near.

He further exhorted us in Luke 21:36, "Be always on the watch, and pray that you may be able to escape all that is about to happen, and that you may be able to stand before the Son of Man."

So when signs like "blood moons" indicate a momentous event is underway for Israel, should we be freaking out? No! It's actually God's way of telling us, "Don't worry." The Creator of all things has it all under control.

If the signs of the times and the parables about the Master's return teach us anything, it's that we shouldn't just hunker down and ride out the storm. We still have an assignment.

Jesus made that clear in Matthew 24:14. The end won't come until we've fulfilled His Great Commission to us to share the gospel with every soul on the planet: "And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come."



