Christians Fill Mile-Long Communion Table on National Mall: 'Nothing but the Blood of Jesus'

WASHINGTON, D.C. – At a time when the government is shut down due to partisan politics and the bickering that's taking place on Capitol Hill over the issue, thousands of people gathered on the National Mall to lift up the name of Jesus. They came to Washington to take a seat at the table of brotherhood to celebrate Communion America.

The blowing of the Shofar symbolized the National Mall becoming Holy Ground for planting seeds of spiritual renewal. Thousands of believers came together, representing all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico and Israel.

From the main stage of the event, speakers cried out for repentance, declaring, "Jesus, we need your leadership. We repent!"

It was a call to collectively repent before celebrating communion. Also, the faithful prayed to humble themselves and call on God to heal America.

Breaking up into small groups, some knelt, sat, or stood. All holding hands as they fervently prayed for God to have an impact on the nation.

For Andrea Lafferty, the event was powerful. "And when they sang about the blood of Jesus. You know bloodshed in America. They've taken it from beyond pro-life to meaning bloodshed in our schools, in our streets," she said. "This is a new opportunity for us to speak life into our awesome nation."

Jennifer Gibbs of Richmond, Virginia, expressed hope for the church in America. "Other nations are watching us as if the United States has turned away from truth. And I really do believe that we are gathering here together, nations and the 50 states, to say do not sleep on America, that God has called us and He has resurrected His Church."

Fifteen-year-old Samuel Tesfaye, who attended the event with his family, enjoyed the moment. "We are from Ethiopia. Now we're living in Woodbridge, Virginia. Attending this revival is very important. It's something that we've needed, especially in this country. America is a great country. And it's something that we need to see as well, as a family. It's very great to see all these people come together to worship the Lord, to see the true faith about Jesus Christ, and to come together in harmony to worship God."

Tina Wright said she is grateful to have seen this event in her lifetime. She added, "I am praying for peace over Israel and revival in our nation."

Event organizer David Bradshaw sees Communion America as a bold witness to honor God in America.

"I believe that God is calling the Church outside the four walls. And so we're believing for tables of communion and outbreaks of worship and outreach on every university in America," Bradshaw said.

Lou Engle of Awaken the Dawn has been praying for an event like this for more than 20 years. "Communion America – to come together to take the body and blood of Jesus to forgive everyone that's ever wounded you…"

The Communion table on the mall stretched for a mile between the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol. It was adorned with symbolic place settings fit for Jesus, the King of Kings. Here, friends and strangers came together as one. After taking communion they shouted and cheered for Jesus. Then they began singing the hymn, "Nothing but the Blood of Jesus."

For the people who gathered, the consensus among them is that they participated in an incredible and inspirational turning point moment.

Their message to America is that a united church can heal a divided America. They proclaim there is healing power, because as they sang, it's there in the presence of Jesus.