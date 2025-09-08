A total lunar eclipse cast a "blood moon" over the night sky on September 8, 2025 in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province of China. (Photo by Yang Bo/China News Service/VCG via AP)

Crosses and Dragons in the Night Sky: MUST-SEE Photos from the September 7 Blood Moon

Remarkable images were on display across the night sky for billions of Earth's inhabitants on September 7. Whether viewed from a prophetic perspective or a purely aesthetic one, photos of the rare blood moon were quite compelling as the moon turned a rusty red for a stunning 82 minutes across half the globe from Asia to Europe.

As CBN News has reported for years, biblical prophecy experts believe certain celestial events like blood moons bear messages regarding God's chosen people, especially when they fall directly on key Jewish holy days.

While Sunday's blood moon did not fall on a particular Jewish holiday, it comes sandwiched right in the middle of two additional blood moons that land on Purim, the Jewish day of deliverance, in 2025 and 2026.

Sunday's lunar eclipse brought some unique images as photographers from China to Russia and Germany took the opportunity to frame the heavenly event against symbols like dragon statues, crosses on churches, and even a star in Russia. Here are some of the most powerful moments:

1. The total lunar eclipse cast a "blood moon" over the night sky on September 8, 2025, in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province of China. Astronomers note that such total lunar eclipses, often called blood moons for their crimson hue, are visible only a few times each decade. (Photo by Shen Junfeng/VCG via AP)

2. The blood moon over the night sky in Beijing, China. (Photo by Sheng Jiapeng/China News Service/VCG via AP )

3. A time-lapse, digital composite image of the total lunar eclipse over Nanchang, Jiangxi Province of China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via AP)

4. The blood moon over the night sky of Tongling, Anhui Province of China (Photo by: Chu Zhuzhuan/VCG via AP)

5. A dragon statue in the foreground frames the full blood moon over Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. (Photo by: Maksim Bogodvid/Sputnik via AP)

6. The total lunar eclipse as seen in Kazan, in the Republic of Tatarstan in Russia. (Photo by: Maksim Bogodvid/Sputnik via AP)

7. The blood moon as seen over the towers of the Church of St. John of Nepomuk near Telc in the Highlands of the Czech Republic, September 7, 2025. (Photo: Jaroslav Svoboda /CTK via AP Images)

8. The blood moon as seen in the town of Lebus in the state of Brandenburg in Germany. (Photo by: Patrick Pleul/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images)

9. During the lunar eclipse, the blood moon is obscured by clouds, creating a red sky over Paris. View from the Arc de Triomphe, Paris, France, September 7, 2025. (Photo credit: JEANNE ACCORSINI/Sipa via AP Images)

