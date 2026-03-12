VA Redistricting: Democrat Power Grab or Needed Redrawing of Voting Districts?

VA Democrats plan to wipe out most Republican seats, leaving them with 10 districts and Republicans with only 1.

ARLINGTON, Virginia — A major political fight is brewing in Virginia, where voters will soon decide whether to allow lawmakers to redraw the state's congressional districts years earlier than scheduled.

In April, Virginians will vote on a statewide referendum that could reshape the state's congressional map — and potentially shift the balance of power in Washington, D.C.

Redistricting typically happens once every 10 years following the U.S. census. But if the proposal passes, lawmakers in Virginia could redraw the state's congressional districts immediately rather than waiting until 2030.

Supporters say the move is necessary in response to redistricting battles unfolding in other states. Governor Abigail Spanberger, who supports the proposal, said the national political landscape has changed since Virginia created its bipartisan redistricting commission in 2020.

"I supported the formation of Virginia's bipartisan redistricting commission in 2020 and that support has not changed," Spanberger said in a recent video message. "What has changed is what we're seeing in states across the country."

Critics, however, argue the proposal is a partisan power grab.

Currently, Democrats represent six of Virginia's congressional districts while Republicans represent five.

The referendum would change that so Democrats have 10 districts and Republicans 1. Katie Gorka, chair of the Fairfax County Republican Committee, said the proposal would marginalize Republican voters.

"They basically want to silence the voices of roughly 45% of Virginians who identify as Republicans," Gorka said. "It's like they just want to erase us from the state."

In an opinion piece, former Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and former congressman Eric Cantor also criticized the referendum.

"This referendum is not a technical matter — it goes to the heart of whether voters or politicians will shape Virginia's future," they wrote.

The proposal is also facing legal challenges. But the Supreme Court of Virginia has allowed the referendum to proceed while the case continues through the courts.

With early voting already underway, the decision now rests with Virginia voters.

