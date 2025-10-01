'Blown Away': Hundreds Saved and Baptized as 8,000 Students Seek Jesus at University of Tennessee

More than 8,000 college students gathered together to seek God and worship Jesus on Tuesday night at the University of Tennessee for the UniteUS campus event, the ministry reports.

UniteUS is an evangelistic outreach geared toward GenZers that has been presenting the Gospel on multiple college campuses. Their latest stop was the Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The ministry reports that approximately 500 students responded to the salvation message, and many were baptized right outside of the arena.



"We are blown away by what God did tonight at the University of Tennessee with over 8,000 students gathering to lift the name of Jesus and over 500 salvation," reads a video.

Young students at the Knoxville school are not the only ones praising Jesus openly on campus, but are also testifying about how His Spirit is moving among their friends.

"Hundreds, we witnessed hundreds get baptized tonight," one student shared in a video circulating on social media. "[We] witnessed thousands changed for the name of Jesus. There is a new thing coming to this generation, and UniteUS is a big part of it."

As CBN News reported, UniteUS began in September 2023 at Auburn University. Five thousand students showed up to proclaim the name of Jesus, and 200 were spontaneously baptized in a nearby lake.

"When God gave me the vision for Unite Auburn, I could have never imagined what was coming," UniteUS founder and evangelist Tonya Prewett told CBN News.

"I remember standing at (the) baptisms after the Auburn event in the middle of thousands of students just praising God and thinking how can this stop? And it hasn't. He keeps doing it. Again and again," she shared.

The movement has since spread like wildfire.

Jennie Allen from the "IF: Gathering" often preaches to the students at the UniteUS events. She wrote on Instagram that she was in awe of how God is moving across college campuses.

"Yay!!! God keeps doing it," she commented on one video.

Allen recently told CBN News Digital that what she and other UniteUS leaders are encountering a modern-day "miracle."

"This is just all a miracle," Allen said.

"So many kids come forward, confess sin, follow Jesus, and we're baptizing usually into the morning," she said. "And it's unlike anything I've ever seen. It's unlike anything I've even been bold enough to pray for … until recently."

"You can just see all over the stadium, huddles of kids, wiping tears, nodding, praying, holding each other. I mean, it's so precious and brave," she added.

What is moving these students to give it all to Jesus is simple: the pure, unadulterated Gospel.

"Repent for your sins," Prewett told University of Tennessee students. "Repent for the sins of this campus, for the city, and our nation. And let's get free from those and we are just going to give it all to Jesus and go all in."

As CBN News reported, students often testify in makeshift baptismal pools before being submerged in water – a biblical declaration that their old, sinful life is buried along with Christ.

"I never felt good enough to get in this tub and live a life after [of] just sinning," one student shared before being submerged. "I know I'll never be perfect. I'll always be imperfect, but I'm going to be an imperfect person chasing my Jesus, each and every day."

So many others commented online, sharing that the worship event was incredible.

"What an amazing night. GOD IS SO GOOD," wrote an Instagram user named Sofia.

"All glory to the only one worthy……All hail King JESUS," another user wrote.

"Jesus is moving in Gen Z and this is just the beginning," UniteUS wrote.

The ministry has a few more events scheduled this fall on college campuses in Arizona, Ohio, and North Carolina.

