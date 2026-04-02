'What Is Truth?' Franklin Graham Sharing the Gospel on CBN Newschannel This Easter

The Rev. Franklin Graham topped headlines this week after President Donald Trump shared a letter Graham wrote to him about salvation, including a bold explanation of the gospel. Now Graham is about to share a powerful message once again, on Resurrection Sunday, on the CBN Newschannel.

Graham, the president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse, told CBN News he wrote the letter last fall after Trump's comments about eternity went viral.

MORE 'You Can't Save Yourself': Why Did Trump Share the Raw Gospel Plea That Franklin Graham Sent Him?

At the time, the president commented about trying to get to heaven.

"This letter was written in October, after President Trump had made a comment to the media — maybe in jest — about not knowing if he would make it to heaven," the evangelist told CBN. "I wanted him to know what the Bible says and that he could be sure."

Graham wasn't done there, explaining the core of the Gospel message.

"It's not by works, it is through repenting of your sins and putting your faith in God's Son, Jesus Christ," he said. "I think it was appropriate that President Trump shared this truth with everyone on Palm Sunday."

After indirectly reaching millions with that message that the President posted, Franklin Graham will now preach an Easter message of hope from Minneapolis, titled "What is Truth?" on Easter Sunday.

The new 30-minute program airs on April 5 at 1 p.m. ET, 4 p.m., and 10 p.m. ET on CBN, featuring an encouraging message of God's love from Graham as well as hope-filled music from Michael W. Smith, and the late Johnny Cash and Charlie Daniels.

The program was filmed in Minneapolis, where civil unrest and fear has divided the city and state and chaos has taken hold. Graham said, "It's hard to understand the depth to which our country has fallen. The hatred, the violence, the crime—it's rampant. It seems like the whole world is in conflict. In this time of division, many are wondering, where can we find truth? Jesus told His disciples, 'I am the way, the truth, and the life. No man comes to the Father except through Me.' This is what Easter's all about—our hope is in a risen Savior."

Graham has previously shared nationally televised Easter messages from fire-ravaged California following the Palisades and Eaton wildfires, New York City during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as war-torn Ukraine, the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, and from Jerusalem during the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association has deep roots in Minneapolis, where the organization's headquarters was located for more than 40 years.

"What is Truth?" was filmed at University of Northwestern College—where Franklin Graham's father, Billy Graham, once served as president.

WATCH the CBN Newschannel BELOW:

