'You Can't Save Yourself': Why Did Trump Share the Raw Gospel Plea That Franklin Graham Sent Him?

The President of the United States shared an incredible explanation of the gospel on Truth Social for Palm Sunday – a remarkable, raw salvation message sent to him by Franklin Graham.

President Donald Trump posted the private letter from Graham that was sent on October 15, 2025, explaining the Christian gospel. The letter was sent around the time that the President had made comments to the media questioning his own eternal destination and whether he'd make it to heaven.

"You know, I'm being a little cute. I don't think there's anything going to get me in heaven, okay. I really, I think, I think I'm not maybe heaven-bound. I may be in heaven right now as we fly in Air Force One. I'm not sure if I'm going to be able to make heaven," Trump had said.

The letter from Graham explains the core gospel message, including central tenets of the Christian faith, specifically emphasizing that salvation is not earned through good works, fame, or personal success, but rather through the grace and the sacrificial blood of Jesus Christ.

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It explicitly outlines that regardless of one's status, everyone faces the same spiritual reality and judgment, and that means the decision to repent of sins and accept Jesus is the most vital issue anyone can face.

"This week, you commented to the media that you might not be heaven-bound. Maybe you responded in jest, but it is an important issue to know for certain that your soul is secure and will spend eternity in the presence of God," Graham wrote.

"The only One who can save us from Hell is Jesus Christ. You can't save yourself; I can't save myself. Good works, prominence, success – none of these get us to Heaven. The only way to Heaven is through the shed blood of Jesus Christ. God requires us to turn from our sins and, by faith, believe in our heart that Jesus came to earth, died on the cross for our sins, was buried, and God raised Him to life on the third day. If you accept that by faith and invite Him to come into your heart, you ARE heaven-bound, I promise you," Graham shared.

"The Bible says, 'If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved' (Romans 10:9)," he concluded.

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So why did Trump share this personal letter? It's a rare thing for a high-profile political figure to share a bold gospel proclamation.

CBN News reporter and documentary host Billy Hallowell explained he sees significance in Trump's timing of sharing the letter.

"This must have meant something to Trump, because he kept it and decided to share it now, right? The assumption is this was delivered to him in October and here we are in March and this is being shared. There's that," Hallowell said.

"It was sent privately, right, initially, and I'm sure Franklin Graham doesn't care (that it has been made public). It was sent privately and then put on display for the whole world to see; this is remarkable because it's not telling Trump, 'Hey, you're good to go, you're going to heaven.' It's telling him, 'If you're curious, this is how you get to heaven..." Hallowell said.

Whatever Trump's motivation, his action provided a direct presentation of the gospel to a massive global audience.

"Regardless of what you think about Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America, the most influential, consequential person on planet Earth just shared a very raw, unfiltered, gospel message to the world," CBN News YouTube host Raj Nair points out.

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