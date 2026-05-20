Texas Hospital Settlement Leads to First Detransition Clinic for Minors

The largest children's hospital in America is creating the first detransition clinic for minors. It's part of a fraud settlement involving Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

Texas is one of 27 Republican-led states that ban transgender procedures on minors. State Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Texas Children's Hospital for violating the state ban, while the Department of Justice pursued its own investigation. The hospital reached agreements with both state and federal authorities not to perform such procedures.

The agreement also states the hospital will create a free clinic for former patients who want to reverse their transgender procedures, fire five doctors who performed them, and pay $10 million for alleged insurance fraud.

Three years ago, whistleblower and surgeon Dr. Eithan Haim was the first to publicly accuse the hospital of secretly performing transgender procedures on children and teens after the interventions were banned.

"This health care fraud in these gender clinics is rampant. It's essentially in every gender clinic in a red state. That's how they're getting these insurance companies to cover these hormones, blockers, and surgery," he said.

Texas Children's Hospital said they complied with the law, but are settling to "protect our resources from endless and costly litigation," adding the settlement closes "a chapter wrought with falsehoods and distractions."

Daniel Schmid, a constitutional attorney and the associate vice president of legal affairs with Liberty Counsel, a nonprofit litigation organization dedicated to advancing religious freedom, the sanctity of life, and the family, told CBN News the Texas case will likely lead to similar lawsuits and investigations.

"It sets a precedent that we will not let you off the hook when you harm children, and that's Biblical," he said. "Christ said it's better that you tie a millstone around your neck and throw yourself in the sea than harm a child."

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Transgender activist Brad Pritchett, CEO of Equality Texas, said the settlement "ignores the actual science of years of data about the overwhelming benefits of gender-affirming care."

However, others say the settlement is part of a culture change.

"We're seeing a tidal shift, if you will, in this area," Schmid said. "There have been a number of malpractice suits that have been settled. There have been a few jury verdicts that have been awarded in these areas as to people who come to regret the lie they were told that if you just follow our radical gender rejection ideology that you can be a different sex, and you can't. 'Male and female, He created them.' That's been true since the time of Creation, and it's true now."

Moving forward, experts speculate that in addition to punishing hospitals, individual doctors could face criminal charges if they're found to have intentionally falsified diagnosis codes.

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