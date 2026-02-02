'An Unforgivable Evil': Detransitioner Awarded Millions in First Malpractice Case

When she was just 16 years old, Fox Varian, a female, underwent “top surgery,” a transgender procedure in which her perfectly healthy breasts were removed. Now at 22 years old — and no longer identifying in contrast to her physiology — she has become the first detransitioner to successfully win her malpractice lawsuit against those who irrevocably altered her body.

On Jan. 30, Varian was awarded $2 million, and a jury in Westchester, New York, held both her psychologist, Kenneth Einhorn, and plastic surgeon, Simon Chin, legally liable for the so-called “medical care” they gave the teenager, who, at the time, claimed she was a boy.

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

Benjamin Ryan, an independent journalist, was one of just a few press members to attend the trial. Epoch Times reporter Stacy Robinson also covered the case, posting on X that Varian “wept and hugged her mother” when the verdict was announced.

Ryan described the three-week trial as “riveting and at times devastating,” adding of his own coverage, “Since the entire case is sealed, including all the trial transcripts, the product of my furious note-taking during the proceedings may be the only way for the public to learn about the finer details of this lawsuit.”

BREAKING: 1st Detransitioner to Take a Medical-Malpractice Lawsuit to Trial Wins $2 Million Judgement



Fox Varian sued her Westchester, NY, area psychologist and plastic surgeon for the gender-transition mastectomy she got at 16.



I was the only reporter to attend the entire… pic.twitter.com/4e89PSgGDg — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) January 31, 2026

The attorneys representing Varian said Einhorn “drove the train” in his counseling of the then-teenager, accusing the psychologist of “putting the idea in Fox’s head” that she needed to address her apparent gender dysphoria by permanently changing her body through a double mastectomy.

Claire Deacon, Varian’s mother, said during the trial she was opposed to the surgery but ultimately gave in, fearing her daughter would commit suicide without the irreversible procedure, a frequent refrain of those who advocate for transgender procedures.

“This man was just so emphatic, and pushing and pushing, that I felt like there was no good decision,” Deacon testified. “I think it was a scare tactic. I don’t believe it was malice; I think he believed what he was saying — but he was very, very wrong.”

The outcome of the case sparked major reactions on the internet.

Robby Starbuck, director of “The War on Children,” predicted “the floodgates will open as more go to trial,” adding on X, “What was done to these kids is a crime against humanity. An unforgivable evil that must be extinguished from the earth. Never again. The damage these kids carry is heartbreaking.”

In coming years the floodgates will open as more go to trial. What was done to these kids is a crime against humanity. An unforgivable evil that must be extinguished from the earth. Never again. The damage these kids carry is heartbreaking. https://t.co/I7RlQSbdNH — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 31, 2026

Prisha Moseley, a detransitioner suing the medical personnel who pushed and performed transgender-affirming surgeries on her when she was a minor, responded to the verdict: “May justice prevail!”

Moseley, it should be noted, has spoken to CBN News about her own story. Looking back, she described the medical support she received as “a lie and a scam,” noting she — like so many others — discovered transgenderism as a struggling teenager online.

“I was 15 when that started, and medicalization began at 16 with Depo-Provera to stop my periods and then testosterone at 17,” she told CBN. “And, then, just a year later, at 18, I had both of my breasts removed.”

The doctors, she said, gave her “false hope” that undergoing transgender-affirming surgeries would drastically improve her life.

As for the outcome of Varian’s trial, British freelance columnist Sonia Sodha called the verdict “very significant,” noting more cases are coming: “[T]hey are likely to fundamentally change the U.S. medical profession’s approach to surgically altering the healthy bodies of children questioning their gender.”

Very significant US case - there are more in pipeline - they are likely to fundamentally change the US medical profession’s approach to surgically altering the healthy bodies of children questioning their gender. Been a long, long time coming. https://t.co/kQclhJeq00 — Sonia Sodha (@soniasodha) January 31, 2026

And conservative columnist Stephen Miller predicted, “This is how this all ends.”

MUST SEE: Former Trans Kids Warn Others – 'Don't Do It!'

Please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.