Robert Tebow, Father of NFL Star Tim Tebow, Has Died: 'A Hero of the Faith'

Robert Tebow, a Baptist missionary to the Philippines and the father of NFL star Tim Tebow, has died at 78. The elder Tebow’s passing comes after a years-long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Tim Tebow shared news of his father’s death in a Facebook post published Friday, describing his dad as “a hero of the faith” who “was welcomed home last night.”

“Many will say sorry for your loss, but the truth is, he’s not lost; we know exactly where he is,” the younger Tebow wrote. “He’s home. Forever! I asked him last week what he looked forward to most about Heaven, and he simply said, ‘Jesus.'”

“He couldn’t wait to see Jesus face-to-face,” wrote the athlete. “Praise God that his wait is over. Death has been swallowed up in victory. He’s healed and whole now. So we don’t mourn as those with no hope. See you soon, Dad!”

Robert Tebow and his wife, Pam, moved their family to the Philippines in 1985, where they began ministering to the local community, which Pam described to The Gainesville Sun as “wonderful.” Their work was part of a ministry Robert Tebow founded, the Bob Tebow Evangelistic Association.

“We learned a lot,” she said. “You always learn a lot when you visit a third world country. You grow in appreciation for everything you have.”

While overseas, they began praying for another child — for Timmy.

Pam Tebow described that pregnancy as a difficult one. Just before learning she was pregnant, she fell into a coma after contracting amoebic dysentery, a bacteria transmitted through contaminated drinking water. To recover, she was given a series of strong medications. But, once she learned she was pregnant, she stopped taking them.

The doctors, though, told the Tebows the preborn baby was already harmed. They told Pam Tebow her placenta had detached from her uterine wall, which can deprive the baby of necessary nutrients and oxygen. Anticipating a stillbirth, they encouraged her to have an abortion.

“They thought I should have an abortion to save my life from the beginning all the way through the seventh month,” Pam Tebow told The Sun.

But it was their faith — and Robert Tebow’s conviction and prayer — that carried them through.

“My husband just prayed that, if the Lord would give us a son, that he would let us raise him,” said Pam Tebow.

Eventually, Tim Tebow was born and they returned home to the U.S. when he was three years old.

The Tebow family returned to their home state of Florida a few years after Tim Tebow was born. Robert and Pam homeschooled their children in Jacksonville, where Tim Tebow proved to be a successful football star before attending the University of Florida. He led the Florida Gators to two national titles in 2006 and 2008.

Please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.