Poland Welcomes Trump's New Troop Promise After NATO Questions

President Trump says the United States will send an additional 5,000 troops to Poland, just days after the Pentagon said it was delaying a planned troop rotation to NATO's eastern flank.

The announcement is drawing an immediate response from Polish leaders.

In Warsaw, Polish officials framed the decision as a major sign of reassurance after days of uncertainty surrounding America's military posture in Europe.

Earlier this week, Polish officials said they wanted better communication from Washington following reports of delayed troop rotations — but stressed that what mattered most was confidence the United States would stand with its allies in a crisis.

The announcement comes as countries along NATO's eastern flank continue to face the impact of Russia's hybrid war. In just the past week, drone incursions into Baltic airspace have sent people running to shelters, shut down airports, and forced NATO jets to respond.

U.S. troops in the region are not only viewed as a powerful deterrent, but are also deeply integrated with allied forces through near-constant training exercises and air policing missions designed to protect NATO skies.

It's still unclear where the additional 5,000 troops will come from — whether this reverses the earlier decision to delay a planned rotation into Poland, or if forces will be deployed from elsewhere.