Pastor Holds Massive 'Unprecedented' Easter Service in Times Square as 600+ Choose Christ

Pastor Mike Signorelli is on a mission to bring the Gospel to New York City, holding a massive Easter service in the heart of New York City’s Times Square.

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Thousands of people attended the services, packing the popular tourist destination while Signorelli proclaimed the Gospel. It was a moment motivated and inspired by prayer.

The service was also televised globally, with more than 40,000 people watching online. And Signorelli said his team received messages indicating more than 600 people made a decision to follow Christ during one part of the event.

“I live in New York City with my family, so I’ve got two daughters, and my wife and I are just trying to be a light in the darkness,” he told CBN News the night before the event. “And of course, New York City is getting incredibly dark, and whether it’s false religions, whether it’s witchcraft and … we’ve just seen politically it’s an incredibly dark place.”

Signorelli said he was praying about what he could do on Easter to help stem the tide of chaos and felt that doing a service in Times Square would be a powerful vehicle.

Listen to Signorelli:

“Despite all the odds being against it, it was officially approved by the mayor’s office,” he said. “The whole city is actually getting behind this, which again is … unprecedented.”

Signorelli continued, “So I think God’s making a big statement. This is bigger than me, bigger than our church. I think this is really about Jesus Christ.”

The pastor said the Easter event came as the battle between good and evil seems to be “accelerating,” with major cities falling into the chaos.

“The internet has been a great thing in terms of the Gospel reaching billions of people, but, also, we know that Satan’s using it too and spreading lies,” Signorelli said. “And so you have mass deception, the propaganda of hell, as I call it. And many people that are succumbing to that.”

Despite this negativity, Signorelli said he believes God is raising up “warriors” right now to help spread and advance the truth.

“I know the outcome — we win, but it’s not gonna come without a fight,” he said. “And that’s why I asked New York City [to] give me permission to do Easter Sunday in Times Square. … I believe God divinely and supernaturally opened this door.”

Signorelli is hoping Sunday’s event has a profound impact on the watching world.

“I’m praying that the world watches this and says, ‘OK, it’s time for true revival, not emotionalism, not hype — but repentance, and revival, and reformation in America.'”

Watch the service:

Signorelli said he’s already seeing a spiritual resurgence in his church, with an increase in interest and devotion after conservative commentator Charlie Kirk’s death. In fact, he saw 500 people come to faith that first weekend. Despite those positives, he again reminded people to be vigilant.

“The devil is on the move,” he said. “He’s out to kill, steal, and destroy. He’s like this prowling lion. But there’s another lion — the lion of the tribe of Judah, and he’s roaring over our cities.”

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