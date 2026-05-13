CBN's Gordon and Abigail Robertson to Speak at 'Rededicate 250' Event on National Mall

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, a major faith event comes to the National Mall on Sunday.

"Rededicate 250" focuses on the country as one nation under God. A lineup of worship leaders and speakers includes CBN President Gordon Robertson and his niece Abigail Robertson, host of the CBN News "Heaven Meets Earth" podcast.

In preparation for this historic event, Abigail has been visiting the area and praying over it to get ready.

"I was floored and honored when they asked me to be a part of this. They want me to speak. The theme of the day is the miracles that made America, and really coming together to thank God for His favor, His divine favor on our country over the past 250 years, and to rededicate our great nation as one nation under God, and really set the tone for the next 250 years to come," she explained.

"And as I prayed about whether or not to be a part of it, I'm going to be speaking on miracles still happening today, I felt the Lord tell me to put Hebrews 12 in action and run the race set before me. So I've been coming down here. I've been running the National Mall and praying a protective barrier around the National Mall that the Holy Spirit would come and rest on this space, prepare this space for what's to come on Sunday, May 17th," she continued.

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She's calling for Christians to attend the event in person if possible.

"So many people are afraid to attend events like this in person, and I just feel like it's important to come and just say, we're going to send the charge of angels to protect this event and really just invite the presence of the Holy Spirit as we gather together," Abigail said.



There's still time to sign up to attend in person. And CBN News will also be streaming the event Live for those who are unable to make it to D.C. You can watch the "Rededicate 250" event on our CBN News YouTube page and the CBN Newschannel. Our coverage will begin with pre-service worship at 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 17th.