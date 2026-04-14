Democrat Rep. Swalwell and Republican Rep. Gonzales Forced to Resign from Congress

Allegations of sexual misconduct are forcing two members of Congress to resign.

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, facing a possible expulsion vote over allegations of sexual assault, announced his resignation Monday.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN, multiple women accuse the congressman with one claiming she was sexually assaulted in a hotel in 2024 while too intoxicated to consent.

Swalwell calls the allegations "absolutely false" but apologized for mistakes he has made in the past.

"I've certainly made mistakes in judgment in my past, but those mistakes are between me and my wife, and to her I apologize deeply for putting her in this position," Swalwell said.

Fellow Democrats had been pressuring the congressman to resign. He also ended his campaign for governor of California.

Meanwhile, Texas Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales also announced he'll retire from Congress amid threats to expel him over his admitted affair with a staffer who later died by suicide.

Special elections will be held to fill their seats ahead of the midterms which could affect the balance of power in Congress.

