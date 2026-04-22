Trump Extends Ceasefire as Iran Hardliners Hold Parades; Israel Celebrates 78th Independence Day

President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran that was due to expire on Wednesday night. The president pointed to what he called a "fractured" Iranian government and raised questions about who is really in charge in Tehran.

Just hours after the Trump announcement, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) rallied supporters with a parade that included ballistic missiles in the heart of the capital. The demonstrators chanted, "Strike the final blow, and hit the heart of Tel Aviv."

The Associated Press reports that the IRGC also fired upon two ships in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday.

Iran's state-run television quoted a military spokesman who threatened the United States.

“In the event of aggression and any action against Islamic Iran, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately attack the predetermined targets with power, and teach the aggressive America and the child-killing Zionist entity another lesson more severely than before.”

The show of force and rhetoric has led some to believe that Iran is run by leaders willing to resume the war.

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The actions roughly coincided with Trump's announcement to continue the ceasefire.

The president said late on Tuesday that, at Pakistan's request, the U.S. would extend the halt in fighting indefinitely as he waits for a unified proposal from the Islamic Republic.

The two-week truce was set to expire as a second round of talks led by Vice President JD Vance looked uncertain.

Meanwhile, in Israel, no official word from the government as the nation celebrated the 78th anniversary of modern Israel's founding.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu marked the milestone, declaring, "In shelters and hospitals, in moments of pain, in moments of joy, we have no other country and will not have another one. With God's help, we will complete the victory, strengthen our state, and secure our future."