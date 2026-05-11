Iran Deal or War? Trump Prepares for Both Possibilities, Says Tehran Regime 'Playing Games'

JERUSALEM, Israel – Pakistan's prime minister announced on Sunday that he received a response from Iran about the latest U.S. proposal to end the war. The response appears to fall short of President Trump's demands.

The president posted his opinion of Iran’s response on social media, calling it "totally unacceptable."

The Wall Street Journal reports that Iran did not meet crucial U.S. demands by refusing to dismantle its nuclear facilities and demanding the return of its enriched uranium if a long-term agreement fails.

Earlier, Trump had written, "Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY!) ... "tapping" us along, keeping us waiting, killing our people with their roadside bombs, destroying protests, and recently wiping out 42,000 innocent, unarmed protestors, and laughing at our now GREAT AGAIN Country. They will be laughing no longer! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CBS News' Sixty Minutes on Sunday that Tehran's highly enriched uranium needs to be taken out of Iran.

Netanyahu stated, "Now, we've degraded a lot of it, but all that is still there, and there's work to be done ... "You go in, and you take it out ... "I'm not going to give a timetable to it, but I'm going to say that's a terrifically important mission."

An Iranian military spokesman, Brig. Gen. Akrami Nia, warned that Iran is ready for such an operation.

"We knew that they had a plan, a scheme, to remove the uranium from the country. Therefore, we were in a state of readiness. I mean the armed forces, both the Army and the Revolutionary Guard, in protecting these nuclear facilities where this enriched uranium is stored."

He threatened the U.S. and Israel with a wider war. He clarified, "Meaning that the war will enter arenas that the enemy has not anticipated and has not included in its plans, and in these areas we can surprise the enemy."

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U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz indicated that the president is prepared for either a deal or a war.

"He is putting, giving diplomacy, every chance we possibly can, before going back to hostilities. But he's absolutely prepared to do that," Waltz said.

Jonathan Conricus, senior fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, told CBN News, "The first option that comes to mind is to resume military activity until the Iranian regime recognizes and comes to the understanding that they're not going to have nuclear weapons. And all of that is doable. All of the American forces are still in the area. Israel is locked and loaded and ready for the American order.”

Conricus added, "I think we have a rare historic opportunity here. That's how many Israelis see it, (as) a rare historic opportunity to really set to chart a different course for the future of the Middle East, for the people of Iran, and importantly, from our perspective, for Israel.”

On a sad note, Abe Foxman, the director emeritus of the Anti-Defamation League, passed away at the age of 86, and will be remembered as a man who pursued a "world without hate."