The Regime Shot His Friends, but They Couldn't Stop This Iranian Christian from Going Viral

A viral video and a deadly crackdown followed by a dramatic escape. That's what happened to Ali Rezaei Majd, an Iranian fitness trainer turned protester. Now, after escaping from Iranian authorities, he's speaking exclusively to CBN News.

More than six feet tall with 224 pounds of muscle, tattoos etched across his body, and long, thick hair. He's a presence that's hard to ignore.

Ali Rezaei looks like a fighter. And in many ways, he is.

"From the moment I was born, and came to this world, I was always feeling like I'm living in a prison," he said.

He comes from Iran's Lorestan province, a region known for its fiercely independent people. For generations, they've carried a reputation: warriors, rebels, and survivors.

Before everything changed, Ali owned a business in the city of Doroud as a fitness trainer, running a small gym, building strength in others.

He built a loyal following on Instagram, posting workout routines, discipline, and transformation.

But behind the strength, a different struggle was building. "We want to live free, brother, we want to live free," he said.

January 5th, Doroud

Ali joined hundreds in the streets, protesting Iran's Islamic regime, demanding freedom and change. What happened next would change his life forever.



Ali watched as Iran's Revolutionary Guard gunned down his friends. "The sound of shooting and killing people from the Basij (morality police) and IRGC forces, this is what happened. People were asking for freedom and the government forces killing them so easily."



The next day, January 6th, Ali picked up his phone and recorded a message in English.

"I was born in the land of poetry and history, but today I am growing up in darkness. Our voices are silenced, our dreams are being destroyed and our people are suffering."

Point of No Return



Ali says he posted the videos to push back against what he calls the regime's false narrative about the West.



"We can be good friends, good allies for each other, but they're trying to show a face from us that we hate America, all big lies. George, you said you were in Iran. Do you think we Iranians are like that? Do you think we hate America? Do you think we hate Israel? This is a big lie. So, all of them are the reason that we try to fight against them. They are destroying everything about us."



Then came the massive response: Nearly two million views in English, and almost 10 million in Farsi.



He knew without a shadow of doubt that when he posted that video, in the middle of the protests, he was signing up for trouble. "Yes, I always knew that, and I was ready for everything," he said.

Fleeing for His Life



That same day, Iranian authorities came looking for him. Friends warned him just in time, so he ran.



"So, I just packed a bag, running out, going through cities, and changing my location every day."



Soon, he had to make a decision to leave everything behind. Ali fled toward the Iraqi border, all the while documenting his arduous journey. Until finally crossing illegally into Iraq with the help of friends.



He was sad to leave, but he didn't have much choice. "I love my home. I love my home. I love my people," he said.



His journey wasn't only physical. For ten years in Iran, Ali says he secretly practiced Christianity, hiding his faith.



Then, on March 7th, in a small house church in Iraq, he made a decision he says he could never safely make at home. He was baptized in a tiny bathtub.



Today, Ali, who also goes by Michael, is still fighting. But with a different purpose.



Using his platform, he continues to speak out, calling on the world to help take down the regime in his homeland.



"I need a free Iran, brother, not the Iran that is kidnapped by some jihadis. I don't want that. I want to do everything to free my country for the other people."



He's joined a Kurdish military group here in Iraq that's training for a potential ground incursion into western Iran.



"As a Christian, I forgive all IRGC. I will pray for them every day. But, you know, I think I am like (a) sheep dog for the Lord. So, sheep dog sometimes must protect the sheep. So, I think this is, this is what I should do."