Poland: Russia Is Testing NATO Without Firing a Shot

Questions remain about America's military presence in Europe after the Pentagon halted a planned rotation of U.S. troops to NATO's Eastern Flank. Now, Poland's Deputy Defense Minister, Paweł Zalewski, is in Washington looking for answers, and warning that the threat from Russia goes far beyond traditional military force.

Zalewski tells CBN News, Russia's pressure in Eastern Europe isn't always obvious, but countries there are, in many ways, already at war with Moscow, just not in the traditional sense.

"Poland and other Eastern NATO flank states are at hybrid war with Russia. That is the war posed with us by President Putin. And that is the war which is focused on just undermining the confidence of our citizens to the authorities, to divide our societies, and spread disinformation. So that is a very special kind of war, which is, at the time being, on quite low intensity. But of course, it's Russians who can just manipulate and make this intensity higher," Zalewski said.

Polish officials say that can include everything from cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns to drone incursions and the weaponization of migration along NATO's borders.

The concern is that Russia can exploit uncertainty and division inside the alliance, without ever firing a shot. Gradually testing NATO's unity and resilience in ways that are harder to detect, and harder to respond to.

Meanwhile, the Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs issued the following statement to CBN News, regarding U.S. troop movements in the region:

"The Department of War has reduced the total number of Brigade Combat Teams (BCTs) assigned to Europe from four to three. This returns us to the levels of BCTs in Europe in 2021. This decision was the result of a comprehensive, multilayered process focused on U.S. force posture in Europe. This is resulting in a temporary delay of the deployment of U.S. forces to Poland, which is a model U.S. ally.

The Department will determine the final disposition of these and other U.S. forces in Europe based on further analysis of U.S. strategic and operational requirements, as well as our allies' own ability to contribute forces toward Europe's defense. This analysis is designed to advance President Trump's America First agenda in Europe and other theaters, including by incentivizing and enabling our NATO allies to take primary responsibility for Europe's conventional defense.

Secretary Hegseth spoke with Polish Deputy Prime Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz earlier today, and the Department will remain in close contact with our Polish counterparts as this analysis proceeds, including to ensure that the United States retains a strong military presence in Poland. Poland has shown both the ability and resolve to defend itself. Other NATO allies should follow suit."



