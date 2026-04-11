'People…Started Manifesting Demons': Shocking Moments During Pastor's Historic NYC Sermon

Pastor Mike Signorelli of V1 Church in New York City reflected on his powerful Easter service this past Sunday in New York City’s Times Square, telling CBN News some shocking spiritual events unfolded.

Signorelli said his team reported some truly incredible events — and healings.

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“I was there to preach the Gospel … I got up there and just started preaching,” he said. “And my team came back and said, ‘When you just started the sermon, there were people all over Times Square that started manifesting demons, and our prayer team had to pray for them, even people that were on the fringes.”

The pastor, known for speaking out about deliverance, said he believes it was the “power of God” at work and that, by declaring the Gospel message, it became “confrontational to forces of evil.”

It wasn’t just deliverance, though, as Signorelli said there were also reports of healing and miracles outside of the demonic realm.

“People watching online … in hospital beds [were] claiming that they received healing, people with demons in person that started screaming out, getting prayer,” he said. “It was like pandemonium. And then tourists that didn’t even plan on being there telling their kids, ‘We’re going to listen to this whole thing,’ and then accepting Christ.”

Signorelli believes the success of the Easter event was a sign that “God’s not done with America.” Despite circumstances getting darker, he believes Christians’ lights are shining brighter. Regardless of living in a “post-Christian world,” Signorelli sees potential glimmers of revival.

“It was amazing,” he said. “People were weeping. They were crying.”

Signorelli’s team is still collecting people’s testimonies about what unfolded, including those seeking to take the next steps in faith, those finding healing, and more.

The preacher knew there were profound security concerns and issues with performing in the heart of New York City, but, despite those worries, he wasn’t dissuaded.

“The safest place for me is in the will of God,” he said. “And if that means martyrdom, then I get to join in the chorus of martyrs.”