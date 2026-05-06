'Loot and Theft of Christian Institutions': Indian Law Targets Nonprofits, 22,000 Already Hit

India's government is facing growing backlash for proposing to change a key law that regulates foreign funding for nonprofit organizations. It's led to complaints of Christian persecution.

On March 25th, lawmakers in New Delhi introduced amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), changes that would give the government sweeping new powers over thousands of NGOs, including churches and other Christian organizations.

Stephen Schneck is with the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom.

"This means things like orphanages, clinics, schools, churches, can no longer be funded," Schneck told CBN News.

Under the proposal, if an organization's license is suspended, cancelled, or not renewed, authorities could take control of its assets, manage them, or even sell them.

"It seems completely unfair and arbitrary," warned Schneck. "Now, moreover, this is clearly an effort to repress minority religious groups in India at a time when we see rising Hindu nationalism working, in ways that, persecute religious minorities in the country."

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International, say this builds on a law they've long criticized.

Since it came into force in 2010, Amnesty states, "The FCRA has been cynically amended and misused to harass, intimidate, and censor human rights defenders and NGOs carrying out vital human rights work across India."

"It is tabled now, but every indication is that this is likely to be taken up again in the next session," said Schneck.

Christian organizations are warning they could be disproportionately targeted.

"This is a straightforward loot and theft of the Christian institutions and their properties through a legal amendment of a bill," said Archbishop Joseph D'Souza of Good Shepherd Church of India.

As of March 2026, nearly 22,000 organizations had lost their FCRA licenses. Amnesty says many of those groups were involved in religious freedom, minority rights, and freedom of expression.

"These are organizations that deal with the poorest of the poor, the most vulnerable populations, within India today," said Schneck.

The Indian government has defended FCRA rules in the past, saying they are necessary for transparency and national security.

