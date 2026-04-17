Kenya's First Lady Rachel Ruto Joins Melania Trump at White House: 'America Needs to Stay in Jesus'

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A group of international first spouses recently gathered at the White House with First Lady Melania Trump for a summit focused on empowering children around the world.

Among the attendees was Kenya's First Lady, Rachel Ruto. I interviewed her about the efforts she's implemented in Kenya to help women and children through her foundation, "Mama Doing Good."



Fostering the Future: AI and Education



The "Fostering the Future" conference, hosted by First Lady Melania Trump, aims to support children globally through education and technology. Following the event, First Lady Rachel Ruto explained that many countries at the summit discussed the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in schools.

"We had good deliberations," she said. "We were sharing about what we are doing in our countries and how we can partner with her in seeing how AI can be used in our schools. And you know, AI is something that we don't yet fully understand so that it can be used in the right way."



A Promise Born from Poverty



In Kenya, Ruto is serving women and children through various programs under her "Mama Doing Good" foundation. She recalls that her inspiration began years ago after meeting a group of women struggling to overcome poverty.

"As I was talking to them, I remember one woman who had a broad smile but did not have shoes," she shared. "I remember looking at her and wondering, if she's come to a place like this and she doesn't have shoes, what about her children? So I made a prayer to God in my heart and told God that if my husband is elected to become a Member of Parliament, I'd like to come back and do something with these women that would empower them economically, so that every woman can have shoes; every woman can take care of their children."

Ruto knows firsthand the hardship of going without. Growing up in a rural area, she too experienced difficult times.

"I saw how we grew up, going to school without shoes," she said. "Many families were very poor. We were all poor. But I had determination that one day I would become something. Maybe I was just imagining, because I'm a trained teacher."



Empowering Women: Table Banking and Community Support

Ruto never imagined she would become Kenya's First Lady. When she did, she drew on her teaching background to help poor women learn how to support one another physically, spiritually, and financially. One of the key tools she introduced is "table banking" in rural communities.

"Table banking is when you bring women together. They save their money, they borrow, and they use it for their business," she explained.



"Mama Cycling": Caring for Body and Mind



Ruto's programs also focus on health and mental well-being. During the interview, Kelly Wright asked about "Mama Cycling," an initiative launched during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Mama Cycling began during the COVID season because we realized that everyone was at home, with all the issues of COVID," she said. "So we put communities together and said, why can't we cycle together, in the evening or early in the day?"

As a result, women have been able to build community while improving their physical and mental health.

Sustained by Faith in Jesus Christ



Beyond physical and economic empowerment, Ruto emphasizes spiritual growth. I asked her how her faith in Jesus Christ has sustained her and enabled her to serve women and children in Kenya.

"When I was 13 years old in high school, I gave my life to Jesus Christ," she said. "That is the best decision I ever made because knowing Jesus is what has propelled me to where I am today. I have walked with Him, I love Him, and prayer has been part and parcel of my life."

As First Lady, she has introduced regular prayer at Kenya's State House, inviting people to pray for the nation.

"People have overnight prayers in the State House. We have overnight prayers—we call them 'keshas,'" she noted. "So prayers are everywhere in our nation."





A Message to America



When asked what message she had for the United States, Ruto responded:

"My message to America is: let America continue loving God, because that is how we know America. We have borrowed a lot from the spirituality of the American people and American spiritual fathers, so America needs to stay in Jesus and not look aside."

From the White House in Washington to rural communities in Kenya, First Lady Rachel Ruto's story is one of faith, resilience, and a steadfast commitment to empowering women and children to build a better future.