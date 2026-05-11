buddhistrobotap.jpg
A humanoid robot attends an ordination ceremony ahead of upcoming Buddha's birthday on May 24 at Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Humanoid Robot Takes Vows to Become a Buddhist Monk: 'The Era of Robots Has Arrived'

CBN News
05-11-2026

Share This article

A Buddhist temple will have an unusual honorary monk, after a humanoid robot joined the Buddhist collective last week during an ordination ceremony at Jogye Temple in Seoul, South Korea.

The robot received an honorary name, 'Gabi,' and made an official debut ahead of Buddha's birthday. The robot is expected to serve as an honorary monk for the celebratory season surrounding the occasion.

New Humanoid Robots Can Mimic Your Expressions, Serve as 'Companions'

When asked if he would devote himself to Buddha and Buddhist teachings, the robot said, "Yes, I will devote myself."

The head monk said, "I was surprised myself. (Gabi) replied 'Yes, I will' by itself. It walked by itself and it pressed the palms by itself. It makes us truly feel that the era of robots walking alongside humanity as partners has arrived."


PHOTO: The humanoid robot and Buddhist monks at the robot's ordination ceremony on May 24 in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

* Please sign up for CBN Newsletters to receive the latest news from a Christian perspective.

WATCH: The Rise of AI Jesus

WATCH: Killer Robots Coming? China's AI Edge Over the USA

Share This article

About The Author

CBN
News

CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines