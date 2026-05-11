A humanoid robot attends an ordination ceremony ahead of upcoming Buddha's birthday on May 24 at Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Humanoid Robot Takes Vows to Become a Buddhist Monk: 'The Era of Robots Has Arrived'

A Buddhist temple will have an unusual honorary monk, after a humanoid robot joined the Buddhist collective last week during an ordination ceremony at Jogye Temple in Seoul, South Korea.

The robot received an honorary name, 'Gabi,' and made an official debut ahead of Buddha's birthday. The robot is expected to serve as an honorary monk for the celebratory season surrounding the occasion.

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When asked if he would devote himself to Buddha and Buddhist teachings, the robot said, "Yes, I will devote myself."

The head monk said, "I was surprised myself. (Gabi) replied 'Yes, I will' by itself. It walked by itself and it pressed the palms by itself. It makes us truly feel that the era of robots walking alongside humanity as partners has arrived."



PHOTO: The humanoid robot and Buddhist monks at the robot's ordination ceremony on May 24 in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

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